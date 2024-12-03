Liberia Golf Association Marks 28th Anniversary - Kelley and Issa Clinch Senior Pro and Professional Trophies

Monrovia — Golfers in the country under the auspices of the Liberia Golf Association on Sunday December 1,2024 celebrated 28 years of active playing of the sports in the country under the leadership of Dr. Nelson Oniyama as president.

Golf, a sport considered for elites, has been played in Liberia since 1996, with many young and older ones benefiting from national and international tournaments.

As a way of commemorating the 28th anniversary of Golf in Liberia, a three-day tournament was held at the Seaview golf course, outside Monrovia.

The tournament, played in honor of Dr. Oniyama, brought the best golf players in the country, consisting of senior Pros Amateurs, Females, Amateur and Professionals competing for the grand prize.

Members of the association said they decided to play the tournament in their president's honor because of his tireless contributions to golf in the country.

Speaking during the presentation of awards to deserving winners, Ricks Kelley, former vice president of the LGA and now board member, appreciated all golfers in the country for always pushing.

He, however, thanked Dr. Oniyama for giving Liberia a model golf Course that the country can be proud of.

"Today marks an important day in our life as golfers in Liberia. After playing golf here for 28 years, sponsored by one person who has encouraged everyone from all over to play golf and has received awards from him. Mr Oniyama, this is something we need to appreciate while you're alive"

"As we celebrate our 28th anniversary, we don't want to leave this place without giving him honor for the good he has done, so, today we would like to take this time to name this golf Course in honor of Dr. Oniyama who has done lot of things in the absence of people who don't want to help us as golfers , the new name of this Golf course is Dr. Oniyama Seaview Country club Liberia," Kelley said.

Also Dr. Oniyama was certificated by the Liberia Golf Association for his leadership role that has seen many golf players represent the country in international tournaments.

Receiving the certificate and honor, Dr. Oniyama thanked members of the LGA for what he termed as a surprise honor given him which he said he did not ask for.

He asserted that he's happy to see the completion of the Golf course, something he started 20 years ago but didn't believe he could see it happen.

"The fact that you took upon yourself to recognize my efforts without solicitation, I am surprised but I am happy because the voice of the people is the voice of God,"

"I am glad you know the value of this course and the generation to come will benefit from it, this is a valuable part of this country. I know Liberians will appreciate it in time to come," Dr. Oniyama said.

He, therefore, called on Liberians to take advantage of the Golf course because there have been no international standard courses in the country, adding it's the time people who have love for the sport make use of the course.

"I want you to take advantage of it and practice golf so we can produce another George Weah of Golf of Liberia" the LGA president said.

He disclosed that they are now looking for young golfers that will be trained, sent to academy to play golf, saying his dream is to see a Liberian playing Professional Golf in the USA.

During the tournament, several individuals won trophies and cash prices, ranging from $20, 000 to $6, 000.

In the senior pro Amateur category, Ricks Kelley won the first place giant size trophy followed by Yusif Johnson and Kona Goll respectively.

Issa Fennel walked away with six $600 as winner of the professionals Category, while Aaron Anderson, Arkoi Flomo, Solomon Nimely, Milton Nimely and Alphonso Watson won $. 250, 100, 50, 30, and 70 USD for finishing second to fifth place respectively.

The lady's category was won by Geneva Sirleaf, Eva Young and Adama Fofana respectively.

While in the Amateur category Lamin Foday, Ibriham Kargo and Idrissa Kargbo clinched the first, second and third place cash prizes respectively.

Speaking to the media after being announced winner of the pro's category, Fennel said it was a difficult challenge playing against Akoi Flomo and others over three days but he managed to win the tournament.

According to him, his victory was because of his constant training at the golf course and hopes to continue such training to win more trophies in and out of Liberia.

For his part, Kelley said winning the Senior Pro Amateur makes him feel great because "golf is his life".

The veteran Golf player, who is in his 70s, said he took two months to train for the tournament and he came on top, which shows he's still one of the best in the country.

"I feel great because I have done something remarkable and Liberian people will always remember me because after winning the Toyota Garage Cup seven times today, I have just added another trophy to my name," he said.

"I expected to win here today because I am an old hand in this game and that's how I won this, I just want to encourage young golf players to be like that," Kelley said.