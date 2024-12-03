Nigeria: More Troubles for Gov Nwifuru As Oil, Electricity Workers, Other Critical Sectors Unions Join Ebonyi Strike

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG and the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, have directed members to shut activities in Ebony State in compliance with the directive by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to private sector unions to join the ongoing strike in the state.

Other critical sectors are expected to join the strike to protest against the threat by the state government to sack striking the state workers over non-implementation of the N70,000 new National Minimum Wage.

The national leadership of NLC through its President, Joe Ajaero had Monday directed private sector unions to join the striking public workers in Ebony following the threat by Governor Francis Nwifuru of the state to sack the striking workers.

In a circular by NUPENG through the General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, to NUPENG's Coordinator in Ebony dated December 2, the Union among others, said: "This is to inform all our members and branches in al oil and gas installations, operations, and services, including the distribution and marketing of petroleum products ni Ebonyi State, that our Union si fuly committed to ensuring total compliance with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) issued on Friday, 8th November 2024, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

"The directive calls for an indefinite strike in any State that fails to implement the N70,000.00 national minimum wage, commencing from Monday, 2nd December 2024.

"As a Union, we are deeply concerned and disturbed by the insensitive and unresponsive attitude of the Ebonyi State Government towards the critical issue of a new minimum wage for state government workers, especially ni light of the various socio-economic policies of this administration that have impoverished the working people of this country.

"Leaders of our Union at al levels, from the units and branches ni Ebonyi State, should immediately put all necessary processes in place to ensure total compliance

with this directive."

Similarly, NUEE in a circular by its Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, among others said "With reference to the circular from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) dated 29th November, 2024 on the outcome of the meeting of National Executive Council (NEC) and Central Working Committee (CWC), and in compliance with the decision of the leadership of the Congress, the National Leadership of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) hereby directs the following States: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, Federal Capital Territory, Imo, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Oyo, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara To embark on an industrial action to compel the implementation of the new Minimum Wage as resolved by NEC and CWC of the Congress starting Monday 2nd December 2024.

"All the affected States and Chapter executives are requested to start the mobilization of our members in total compliance with this directive to ensure the respective State Governments do the right thing as stated above."

NLC directive

Recall that NLC, had Monday described as irresponsible the threat by Governor Nwifuru to sack striking public sector workers over non-implementation of the N70, 000 new minimum wage.

Reacting to the threat, NLC directed private sector in the state to join the ongoing strike and urged the state workers to step up the industrial action and not be intimidated by the Governor's threat.

NLC in a statement by its President Joe Ajaero, said "We are dismayed by the statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Nwifuru that except the striking workers in the state over non-payment of the National Minimum Wage resume work immediately they should consider themselves sacked.

"We recall that the strike action was preceded by failed conversations and notices to the Governor on the need to implement the 2024 national minimum wage since it was signed into law several months ago.

"The law has provisions for enforcement by workers. Beside this, a strike is a lawful/legitimate tool in the hands of aggrieved workers. In light of this, we consider the threats by the Governor as irresponsible and unhelpful. What a reasonable Governor acting reasonably ought to have done was to invite the labour leaders in the state for dialogue for a speedy resolution of the facts in issue. But he thinks he is God.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On our part, we want the world to know that Governor Nwifuru is the first to draw blood in a matter of which he is completely guilty. We also want the world to know that the right of response is available to us in pursuance of a just cause. Accordingly, the National Secretariat of the Congress has directed all the affiliates including those in the private sector to immediately join in the strike action. It similarly urged the workers already on strike to not yield to the threats of the Governor. They are to sustain the momentum until the Governor sees the need to not only behave properly but pay the minimum wage in compliance with the Law."

The statement added that "In the coming hours, further directives will be given as we deem fit."