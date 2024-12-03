Ghana: NDC Has Your Interests At Heart - Mahama Tells Muslim Community

3 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is courting the support of the Muslim community as he seeks to make a comeback to the seat of government.

According to the former President, the NDC best represents the interest of the Muslim community and should be given another chance at the polls on Saturday December 7, 2024.

At a special prayer session with the Muslim community in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, yesterday as part of his campaign in the region, Mr Mahama stated that the NDC had demonstrated overtime that it had the Muslim community at heart.

For example, he said it was during an NDC regime under the late President Jerry John Rawlings that the Islamic Education Unit was created to inculcate Islamic beliefs and practices in Ghana's educational curriculum.

Related Articles

Additionally, he noted that it was an NDC government which ensured a holiday for Muslims was instituted for their Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha and would introduce two more for Muslims if elected president again.

As president, he emphasised 67 Muslims were among 400 Ghanaians who got scholarships to study medicine in Cuba, 200 more to study in Turkey, a friendly hajj pilgrimage arrangements, and numerous Islamic schools.

Should he win the election, Mr Mahama said his next government would construct a permanent Hajj Village and ensure Muslims in the Ashanti region and in the middle

belt flew from Kumasi to Mecca to perform their Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Saturday's elections, the former president further said, was not about who is a Muslim or a

Christian but who has demonstrated commitment to the welfare of Muslims and the capacity to return the economy to the path of progress.

In the view of the former president, Ghana's economy has never been this badly managed and that he would need the support of all Ghanaians to repair the economy.

"The economy has been damaged beyond repairs but we have to repair it. It won't be easy. There is a lot of work to be done but with the support of all Ghanaians, we can return our economy to the path of growth," Mr Mahama outlined in Twi.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government of engaging in frivolities in the management of the loans they have contracted on behalf of the people.

"If I got US$11.5 billion in Eurobonds as this government has done, Ghana would have been transformed but they wasted the money on unproductive ventures.

"All the work I did in government including the terminal three, the new Tema port, hospitals, railway and the others cost us US$3.5 billion," he stressed

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.