Ghana: Former Black Stars Player in Trouble for Allegedly Swindling Student of $3,500

THE Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢50,000 bail to former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom, for allegedly defrauding a student by false pretences.

Inkoom, 34, is accused of collecting $3,500 from Benjamin Opare Addo, a student, to secure him the Netherlands visa, but he failed to deliver on the promise.

The former Black Stars player pleaded not guilty to the charges before the court, which was presided by Mr Isaac Addo.

Inkoom has been asked to produce one surety, and is expected to return to court on December 30, 2024.

In his defense, Inkoom's lawyer argued for bail, citing that accused had refunded GH¢7,000 and was making efforts to return the remaining GH¢25,100.

The defense also emphasised Inkoom's reputation and his likelihood of returning to court.

According to the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, Inkoom, who claimed to be the owner of S. Inkoom Travel and Tour Company, convinced Addo in September, last year that he could secure him (student) the Netherlands visa for a fee of $3,500.

The court heard that between September and November 2023, Addo paid GH¢32,100 in instalments to Inkoom.

Chief Insp Lawer said that Inkoom failed to fulfil the promise.

The prosecution said when Addo made attempts to recover his money or obtain the visa to no avail, he reported the case to the police.

Chief Insp Lawer said Inkoom was arrested on January 11, this year, and he admitted to the offence, and refunded GH¢7,000, but he failed to refund the remaining GH¢25,100. --GNA