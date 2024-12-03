Ghana: NCCE, UTV Personnel Encounter Armed Robbery On Wenchi-Sunyani Highway

3 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Miss Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and other personnel of the Commission escaped unhurt when they encountered an armed robbery attack on the Wenchi-Sunyani Highway.

She described the scene as shocking and terrifying, saying, "I am now even recovering from the shock."

Mr William Arthur, the Bono Regional Correspondent of the United Television (UTV), who was also a victim of the attack, which happened last Wednesday at about 8:20am, also escaped unhurt.

They were returning from Banda-Ahenkro, the capital of the Banda District of the region, after attending an elections 2024 parliamentary dialogue, organised by the NCCE for stakeholders, when they chanced upon the robbery.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) leant that no casualty was reported, however, the robbers who had barricaded portions of the stretch, succeeded in robbing

of money and personal belongings, including mobile phones.

Narrating the ordeal to the GNA, Mr Arthur indicated that the incident lasted for about 40

minutes, and that robbers numbering about seven and fully armed with weapons (suspected to be AK-47 rifles), fired sporadic gunshots.

He said drivers and passengers were stranded as vehicles coming from the opposite direction could not move, as the armed robbers robbed passengers travelling on vehicle on the other stretch of the road of their personal belongings.

Mr Arthur said the incident was reported to the Wenchi Police.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.