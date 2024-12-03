Ghana: NCCE, UTV Personnel Encounter Armed Robbery On Wenchi-Sunyani Highway

Miss Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and other personnel of the Commission escaped unhurt when they encountered an armed robbery attack on the Wenchi-Sunyani Highway.

She described the scene as shocking and terrifying, saying, "I am now even recovering from the shock."

Mr William Arthur, the Bono Regional Correspondent of the United Television (UTV), who was also a victim of the attack, which happened last Wednesday at about 8:20am, also escaped unhurt.

They were returning from Banda-Ahenkro, the capital of the Banda District of the region, after attending an elections 2024 parliamentary dialogue, organised by the NCCE for stakeholders, when they chanced upon the robbery.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) leant that no casualty was reported, however, the robbers who had barricaded portions of the stretch, succeeded in robbing

of money and personal belongings, including mobile phones.

Narrating the ordeal to the GNA, Mr Arthur indicated that the incident lasted for about 40

minutes, and that robbers numbering about seven and fully armed with weapons (suspected to be AK-47 rifles), fired sporadic gunshots.

He said drivers and passengers were stranded as vehicles coming from the opposite direction could not move, as the armed robbers robbed passengers travelling on vehicle on the other stretch of the road of their personal belongings.

Mr Arthur said the incident was reported to the Wenchi Police.