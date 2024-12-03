Ghana: 'Ghana's Start-Up Ecosystem Needs More Investment, Advisory Support'

There is the need for more investment and consultative support to strengthen Ghana's growing tech start-up ecosystem, Eleanor Azar, Chief of Staff at Telecel Group, who also oversees the Africa Start-up Initiative Programme (ASIP), has said.

"Ghana has immense talent and potential in the tech start-up space. We are happy to have supported 40 start-ups for the four cohorts of ASIP who are tackling local problems in their communities. However, the reality is that start-ups still face barriers that prevent them from scaling, including access to sufficient capital and the strategic advice to grow and navigate challenges in their markets. These are critical gaps that need to be addressed," she explained.

In a keynote at the opening of the Tech in Ghana Conference, in Accra yesterday Ms Azar shared insights on ASIP, a corporate social responsibility initiative by Telecel Group, to set the tone for two days of discussions and showcase of Ghana's talent in technology and innovation.

She highlighted the significant strides that ASIP had made in the last four years to accelerate the growth of high-potential tech start-ups across Africa through a blend of funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities, with a focus on underserved markets in countries, including Ghana.

On the theme: 'security, synergy and storytelling,' the two-day Tech in Ghana conference and exhibition, brought together entrepreneurs, investors, tech leaders, diplomats and policy makers from across Ghana to discuss the future of digital innovation on the continent through panels, presentations, showcase and breakout sessions.

Since its inception in 2019, ASIP has provided financial and mentorship support to a diverse range of start-ups through its global network of over 3,000 mentors and $750,000 in total benefits.

The beneficiary start-ups, with 70 per cent being women-led, have gone on to create about 4,000 jobs in the last four years.

Ms Azar advocated collaborative efforts and partnerships to nurture the growth and innovation of African early-stage businesses, urging government bodies, investors, and corporate entities to work together in order to create a more conducive environment.

"We believe that sustainable collaboration between the private sector, government, and international partners will help create an enabling and supportive environment where start-ups grow and contribute meaningfully to the economy," she elaborated.

She further stated that, "These start-ups are within the communities and know the existing problems better and their solutions can help tackle the challenges the communities face, if given the right investment and advisory support."

Two startup founders from ASIP, Motito and BD Waste, were present to share their experiences and expertise on panels and at the exhibition booth to early-stage business owners. Another alumnus of ASIP and a sponsor of Tech in Ghana, eCampus, also showcased their contributions to Africa's education sector.