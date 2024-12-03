Ghana: 38 Businesses Win At Agritech Challenge Classic Pitch

Creativity, ingenuity and innovation took the centre stage at the finals of the KIC Agritech Challenge Classic Final Pitch held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Organised by Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) and the Mastercard Foundation, the 3-day event saw 64 teams pitch several business ideas aimed at providing solutions to several challenges confronting the agricultural sector.

The pitches showcased business ideas on sustainable agricultural production, technological application, mechanisation, seed breeding, nutrition, agro-processing, recycling using agricultural raw materials, as well as green businesses focused on eco-friendly packaging, among others.

The AgriTech Challenge Classic is a 7-month annual training programme aimed at developing the interest and building the mindset of students and young graduates to ultimately drive systemic change in Ghana's agriculture sector.

The participating universities for this year's challenge include Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Development Studies (UDS), University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) and Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

The rest are Ho Technical University (HTU), Koforidua Technical University (KTU), SD Dombo University of Business & Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), and University of Energy and Natural Resource (UENR), Kwadaso Agricultural College (KAC), Ejura Agricultural College and Mechanisation Centre ( EACMC), Ohawu Agricultural College (OAC), Damongo Agricultural College (DAC), CKT University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMSTED).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director for the Kosmos Innovation Centre, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, reiterated the commitment of the centre to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana's agricultural sector through initiatives such as Agritech Challenge programme.

"At KIC we remain committed to supporting youth with a passion for agriculture and agribusiness. AgriTech innovations are vital to providing green solutions focused on climate action and sustainable food systems, and we support young people to bring their business ideas to reality," he noted.

Prior to the finals, there was a series of zonal pitches across the Northern, Middle and Southern belts of Ghana.

Through the programme, participants were trained in core areas, including business strategy, product development, marketing, personal discovery and team effectiveness.

There were also market research tours where agritech participants met with industry actors within the agricultural value chain.

The winners of the competition will progress unto the AgriTech Challenge Pro, which is a 5 -month training programme, where the teams will receive further training and mentoring to develop their business solutions and become investor ready.

Each of the teams in the AgriTech Pro will also receive USD 2, 000 to develop their Most Viable Product (MVP).

At the end of the pro, teams will be selected to receive further funding for business growth.