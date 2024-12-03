Liberia: Grand Kru Politicians Accused of Sowing Divisions and Neglecting Communities

Monrovia — The Chairperson of the governing Unity Party Grand Kru County Chapter, Mr. Nelson Torbor, has accused politicians, particularly those from Grand Kru County, of fostering division among citizens during election periods. Torbor claims these divisions, often instigated by politicians based in Montserrado County, leave lasting conflicts in the community.

"We who are based in Montserrado often go home during elections, creating divisions among our people in the name of politics. After the elections, we leave without resolving the confusion and problems we caused," Torbor lamented. He made these remarks while serving as the keynote speaker during a reunion program for Bolloh Community citizens based in Montserrado County, held in New Kru Town on November 29, 2024.

The former student leader expressed disappointment over the dire living conditions in Bolloh Community, despite the wealth of natural resources extracted from the area. Torbor revealed that gold mined from the community generates approximately USD 1.5 million monthly, yet residents remain in abject poverty, reliant on drinking water from creeks and rivers.

"I traveled across Grand Kru County during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, witnessing the deplorable conditions of Bolloh Community and the entire county. I know what I'm saying," Torbor stated. He urged citizens, both at home and abroad, to unite and prioritize the development of Grand Kru County.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jarbo Werh, Chairman of the Bolloh Community based in Montserrado County, reflected on the community's history and challenges since its establishment as a statutory district in 1912. He called for focus and unity to drive development forward, commending Elder Nicholas W. Koffa for organizing the reunion program.

Adding to the conversation, Mr. Reagan S. Bropleh criticized Grand Kru's politicians and government officials for abandoning citizens after elections. "During election campaigns, politicians eat, dance, and even farm with the people. But after the elections, they disappear," Bropleh remarked. He vowed that politicians would face consequences in 2029, warning that voters would no longer allow their votes to be wasted.

The Bolloh Community Unification Program, which brought together hundreds of citizens, was marked by a lively parade from Point Four Junction to Central New Kru Town, where the main indoor event was held. Elders, traditional women, and youth participated in the celebration, emphasizing unity and solidarity among Bolloh Community members.