Liberia: Winners Inc., MYS Sign L$5m Sponsorship Deal for National County Sports Meet

Monrovia — Winners Incorporated has pledged five million Liberian dollars (L$5,000,000) in sponsorship for the 2024/2025 National County Sports Meet (NCSM), reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports in Liberia. This financial support will fund both the champions' prizes and individual awards for the highly anticipated tournament.

As part of the agreement, four million, eight hundred thousand Liberian dollars (L$4,800,000) will be allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) for team and individual awards, while the remaining two hundred thousand Liberian dollars (L$200,000) will cover operational costs for the tournament.

Winners Incorporated, a betting company with a track record of supporting sports, made a similar contribution of L$5,000,000 last year. Their continued involvement demonstrates their dedication to nurturing sports talent across Liberia.

In this year's football category, the champions will receive a prize of L$2,000,000, the runners-up will earn L$1,000,000, and the third-place team will take home L$500,000. Individual awards include L$250,000 for the Most Valuable Player, L$200,000 for the highest scorer, and L$100,000 each for the Fair Play Team, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach.

For the kickball category, the champions will be rewarded with L$300,000, while the runners-up and third-place teams will receive L$100,000 and L$50,000, respectively.

Winners Incorporated CEO, Alex Stone, reiterated the company's commitment to football development in Liberia. "It is our dream to keep supporting football development across Liberia so that one day the Lone Star can qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup," he remarked. Stone further disclosed that significant investments in grassroots football and the national league are planned for 2025.

Youth and Sports Minister, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, expressed gratitude to Winners Incorporated for their consistent support of the annual tournament. He noted that the company's contributions play a crucial role in the development of sports in Liberia.

Addressing rumors circulating on social media about the state of the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex, Minister Bangalu attributed the overgrown weeds and garbage to a large-scale religious crusade held at the facility a few weeks ago and activities at the Liberia Football Association (LFA) practice pitch.

"The current condition of the stadium's front roads is due to the crusade and LFA league activities at the practice pitch," the minister stated.

However, LFA Media Manager Anthony Kokoi denied any connection between the national league and the main stadium facility's condition. "How can that be possible when fans for the local league only use the practice pitch and not the main gate?" Kokoi questioned.