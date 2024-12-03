Liberia: 19th Street Parliament Donates to Rehabilitation Centers in Montserrado

Monrovia — The 19th Street Parliament, an organization comprising professionals, politicians, and advocates committed to community service, has made significant donations of food and assorted items to two major rehabilitation centers in Montserrado County. The gesture marked the organization's 10th anniversary and reaffirmed its mission of providing hope and support to vulnerable communities.

Established in 2014, prior to the Ebola Virus outbreak in Liberia, the 19th Street Parliament has consistently contributed to community development through initiatives such as constructing wells, installing hand pumps, and supporting health facilities. This latest donation aligns with the group's long-standing tradition of service.

Led by its Speaker, Valerie Jones-Pelham, the Parliament's first stop was at the Journey Against Violence rehabilitation center, owned and operated by Liberian Evangelical Preacher Joshua Milton Blahyi, formerly known as "General Butt Naked." The center focuses on rehabilitating young Liberians grappling with drug addiction.

During the donation, Madam Jones-Pelham emphasized the group's commitment to uplifting lives, stating, "We know this is not enough, but little is much when God is in it." She highlighted that the donations were made possible by contributions from the Parliament's members, underscoring their dedication to supporting transformative efforts like those of Evangelist Blahyi.

Jones-Pelham also encouraged residents of the center to remain determined and steadfast in overcoming addiction. "Respect your caretakers and local authorities here. We know it is hard, but with God, everything is possible. One day, you will stand here to inspire others as change agents," she said.

Evangelist Blahyi, the center's Executive Director, expressed gratitude to the Parliament, assuring that the donated items would be used for their intended purpose. "You keep saying this is small, but this is not small," he remarked, adding that, apart from Liberia's First Lady, the Parliament's donation was the largest received by the center.

The Center for Rehabilitation and Reintegration (CFRR) in Paynesville's Cooper Community was the second beneficiary of the Parliament's gesture. The CFRR, founded in 2020 by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who is also a member of the 19th Street Parliament, is currently rehabilitating its first female batch of clients.

George Tennessee Nimely, one of the Parliament's founding members, presented the donation to the CFRR. Reflecting on the decision to include the center, Nimely noted, "We initially hesitated because the center is owned by one of our members, but we later realized the exceptional work being done to restore the dignity of these future leaders."

Miliett King Kangar, the CFRR's Executive Director, praised the donation as a significant boost for the clients. "We can't thank you enough for this huge initiative. It motivates both our clients and staff, and we pray others join this effort to support our children," she said. Kangar also appealed for the construction of a hand pump at the facility, prompting the Parliament to make an immediate contribution of $350 toward the project.

Several clients at both centers shared their gratitude, describing addiction as a "demonic" trap that requires prayers, counseling, and support to overcome. They lauded the Parliament's generosity, urging them to remember others who have not yet accessed such opportunities for recovery.

"We thank you for thinking of us, even though your children are not in our situation. Please extend this care to others who are still struggling," one client pleaded.