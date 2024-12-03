Liberia: LRA Boss Joins African Tax Leaders At Ataf's Annual Meeting in Kigali

Kigali — Africa's largest gathering of tax administrators, experts, and stakeholders has officially kicked off in Kigali, Rwanda. Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah is actively participating in the sessions aimed at improving tax governance and revenue mobilization across the continent.

CG Jallah emphasized the importance of the meeting, stating, "This gathering provides a valuable opportunity to network with continental peers, share experiences, and leverage insights that can enhance LRA's performance in revenue collection."

The event, hosted by the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) under the auspices of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), is being held at the Kigali Convention Centre from December 2 to 6, 2024. Over 500 participants from across the continent are attending. The official opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 3.

The theme of this year's meeting, "Preparing for the Future: Revenue Administration in a Dynamic Global Landscape," highlights the critical role of domestic revenue mobilization (DRM) in driving economic independence and sustainable development across Africa. The gathering marks one of ATAF's most significant events, where participants will delve into key tax-related issues and explore innovative strategies for improving revenue collection across the continent.

On the first day of the event, closed-door meetings were held for ATAF's Council, Technical Committees, the African Women in Tax Network, and donor groups. These sessions focused on reviewing progress, identifying challenges, and strengthening efforts to enhance DRM in Africa while exploring ways to amplify ATAF's role in these endeavors.

Reflecting on the ATAF Governing Council meeting, CG Jallah remarked, "This has been an engaging and substantive discussion--not just a rubber-stamp process. We had meaningful deliberations on the overall governance of the organization, and the session was productive."

CG Jallah also attended a donor meeting, recognizing that over 80% of ATAF's funding comes from external donors. The meeting aimed to enhance ATAF's relationships with these donors, gain insights into their priorities, and align them with Africa's interests. The Commissioner General expressed optimism that these engagements would lead to deeper collaboration and support for Africa's revenue goals.

"This is a rewarding experience, not a waste of time," CG Jallah noted. As a subscribing member of ATAF, Liberia has greatly benefited from the organization, particularly in areas like technical support for capacity building, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.

In line with efforts to maximize partnerships, CG Jallah has scheduled a side meeting with the Commissioner General of the Rwanda Revenue Authority. Liberia and Rwanda share an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and discussions will focus on leveraging this partnership, particularly Rwanda's advancements in tax technology.

"The goal is to broaden South-South cooperation, tapping into Rwanda's expertise and technologies, which are among the best in the region," said CG Jallah. This collaboration aims to accelerate Liberia's adoption of innovative solutions to improve tax administration and revenue collection.

These engagements reaffirm Liberia's commitment to fostering regional collaboration, building stronger partnerships, and enhancing its capacity to meet national revenue targets.

The ATAF Annual Meetings serve as a vital platform for tax stakeholders from across the continent, providing opportunities for thought-provoking discussions, capacity-building workshops, and seminars. With a focus on revenue administration in a dynamic global environment, the event will address some of the most pressing challenges in tax governance. The sessions will underscore DRM's pivotal role in promoting Africa's economic independence and sustainable development.

Participants will explore innovative solutions to challenges such as taxing high-net-worth individuals, engaging the informal sector, and leveraging digital tools like artificial intelligence and data science to improve tax collection efficiency. Panels featuring tax experts, finance ministers, and international stakeholders will provide an interactive platform for collaboration and solution-driven dialogue.

Attendees include representatives from the African Union, World Bank, IMF, business leaders, and scholars dedicated to advancing tax governance across the continent.

ATAF's Annual Meetings represent a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and accountability. As Africa faces increasing development financing needs, the Kigali meeting is poised to redefine tax systems as catalysts for economic growth, reducing inequalities, and securing a sustainable future for the continent.