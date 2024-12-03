Liberia: UMC Hosts Regionalization Ratification Workshop

Buchanan — In a bold step towards enhancing governance, inclusivity, and spiritual growth, the United Methodist Church/ Liberia Annual Conference (UMC/LAC) has a groundbreaking two-day Regionalization Ratification Workshop.

The two-day Regionalization Ratification Workshop was held at First United Methodist Church in Grand Bassa District from November 29-30, 2024, the workshop brought together an impressive lineup of church leaders, district superintendents, lay leaders, and representatives from across Liberia.

Several banners at the event displayed messages affirming the church's traditional beliefs, including: "The United Methodist Church of Liberia believes in the Bible and holds to traditional practices. " "The United Methodist Church is not a gay church, and we reject same-sex marriage."

Delegates hailed from key districts within the United Methodist Church including Kakata_ Farmington , Grand Bassa, St. John, River Cess, and Morweh, representing a cross-section of members such as youth, women, men, clergy, young adults and the districts Superintendents respectively. Their participation underscored the UMC's commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that voices from all corners of its congregation are heard.

The dialogue focused on vital topics such as the General Conference 2024, the church's position on regionalization, and Liberia's legal and spiritual stance on pressing issues like same-sex marriage. These discussions were enriched by biblical perspectives, empowering participants to align their faith with practical solutions for the challenges facing the church and society at large.

In his opening remarks, Jefferson B. Knight, facilitator of the UMC/LAC Taskforce, Human Rights Monitor, emphasized the transformative potential of regionalization. "This process isn't just about policy adjustments; it's about empowering our districts, countries and regions celebrating our diversity, and strengthening our collective mission to serve God and our communities," he stated.

"This regionalization ratification dialogue is very educational and will provide a foundation for regionalized worship according to our tradition, culture, and constitution. We reject same-sex marriage, and the UMC is not a gay church." He said.

Regionalization will help us stay UMC and its not about gay marriage , Jefferson Kngiht told participants at the dialogue.

Rev. Dr. Samuel K. Karyeah, Research Officer at the Bishop's Office, delved into the legal and spiritual implications of the church's stance, encouraging participants to embrace the opportunities that regionalization offers. "Our discussions here today will shape the future of our church and inspire a new era of accountability and unity," he said.

"Our decision will help save the UMC and help us remain UMC, let's support regionalization" Rev. Calab Dormah , Chairman Taskforce on Regionalization Ratification Committee, UMC /LAC noted.

The dialogue featured interactive group discussions where delegates shared their unique district perspectives on regionalization. Through these collaborative sessions, participants identified practical strategies for implementing regionalization while addressing challenges specific to their contexts.

The second day of the workshop was packed with action-oriented discussions on the steps and processes of rectifying regionalization. The session culminated in a spirited evaluation discussion where delegates highlighted key takeaways and outlined resolutions for adoption.

Lay Preacher Ruth Kono Fred, one of the workshop facilitators, reflected on the spirit of unity that defined the event. "This workshop showcases the strength of our church family. Together, we're building a stronger, more inclusive UMC that's prepared to meet the needs of all its members," she said.

The United Methodist Church Liberia Annual Conference continues to demonstrate leadership and innovation in addressing contemporary challenges. Through this workshop, the church reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to spiritual integrity, good governance, and the empowerment of its districts.

Participants also addressed potential challenges, such as maintaining theological consistency and ensuring equitable resource distribution across regions. The event concluded with recommendations that will be forwarded to the United Methodist Church's General Conference for consideration.

One participant expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating: "We are grateful for this dialogue because it prepares us for conversations in our districts and churches."

Another added: " Nobody brought us to the UMC , and no one can force us to leave unless we choose to."

As the church advances with its Regionalization Plan, additional dialogues are planned in other regions to gather more insights and refine the strategy.

Similarly dialogue has already been held in Pleebo, Maryland and Gbarnga, Bong Counties preparing members for the United Methodist Church Annual Conference scheduled for February next year ,where a democratic process of voting for or against the regionalization will be held.

As the two day dialogue concluded with prayer and gratitude, participants left inspired and united in their mission to implement the outcomes of the workshop in their respective districts.

The UMC/LAC has set a powerful example for other institutions, proving that progress and unity can be achieved when faith and action come together