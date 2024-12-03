Uganda: Supreme Court Locks Out Journalists As Besigye's Lawyers Meet Law Council

Journalists have been denied access to the Supreme Court, where Dr Kizza Besigye's legal team, led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua, held a meeting with representatives from the Uganda Law Council.

The meeting focused on obtaining permission for Ms Karua to join the defence team representing Dr Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale before the General Court Martial.

Yesterday, the Court Martial chaired by Brigadier-General Freeman Mugabe further remanded Besigye and Lutale until December 10.

The adjournment followed Lukwago's request for additional time, citing the pending approval from the Uganda Law Council for Ms Karua to formally participate in the case.

Dr Besigye and Lutale were arrested in Kenya last month on charges of illegal possession of ammunition and firearms, as well as endangering the security of the defence forces.

The two had travelled to Nairobi for Ms Karua's book launch.

Former Kenyan Justice minister Karua, a seasoned advocate of the high court, offered to join Dr Besigye's legal team in the trial.