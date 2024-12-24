Uganda: Besigye Sends Christmas Message From Luzira Prison, Calls for Freedom and Justice

Francis Isaano/Nile Post
Dr Kizza Besigye in the dock at the military court in Makindye.
23 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Veteran opposition stalwart,Dr Kizza Besigye has urged Ugandans to uphold the values of freedom, justice, and love during the festive season.

In a handwritten statement, Dr. Besigye reflects on the biblical story of Jesus Christ's birth in the Kingdom of Judah, drawing parallels to the struggles of oppressed communities throughout history.

He recounts the oppressive reign of King Herod, who ordered the massacre of infants to safeguard his throne, and Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor who sanctioned the crucifixion of Christ.

Quoting the Gospel of Luke (4:18-21), Dr. Besigye highlights Jesus' mission to bring good news to the poor, liberty to the oppressed, and healing to the brokenhearted.

He emphasises that the message of Christmas is one of hope and justice for all, particularly for those who continue to fight for their rights.

"As we celebrate the birth of Christ this year, let us remain steadfast in our pursuit of freedom and justice," Dr. Besigye writes.

He calls on Ugandans to embrace love and unity as they navigate the challenges of the present.

"God's love and blessings to you all. We shall overcome!"

On Monday, December 21, the PFF team, led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, delivered a pick-up full of food items to Luzira Prison. The delegation included Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and Ingrid Turinawe, a PFF promoter.

The supplies included matooke, chicken, eggs, rice, baking flour, onions, tomatoes, and watermelons. The quantity of items suggests that other prisoners will also partake in the feast, not just Besigye and Lutale.

Prison authorities have allowed raw food deliveries since 2005, following an incident where a suspect in a high-profile case died after consuming poisoned cooked food brought by a visitor.

The raw food is now prepared by prisoners under strict supervision.

This marks the second time in 19 years that Dr. Besigye will spend Christmas in Luzira Prison.

He was previously detained during the 2005 festive season on charges of rape and treason, both of which were later dismissed by the court.

Dr. Besigye and Lutale have been incarcerated for over a month after their controversial arrest in Kenya and subsequent transfer to Uganda, where they were charged before the General Court Martial with possession of firearms.

The duo is set to reappear in court on January 7, 2025.

