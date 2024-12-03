Liberia: Government of Liberia Boosts Funding for Agriculture, Security & Rule of Law, Health, Education, Infrastructure, and Public Administration in Fy 2025 National Budget

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has significantly increased its budget allocations to key sectors in a bid to accelerate national development and improve the livelihoods of ordinary Liberians.

This increase reflects the administration's commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable economy and addressing the core needs of the population.

On November 18, last month, the Executive presented the FY 2025 National Budget to the Legislature, amounting to a total of US$851.8 million. The Ministry of Finance said this proposed budget demonstrates a substantial investment in key areas such as agriculture, security, health, education, infrastructure, and public administration, all essential to the country's future growth.

In a bold move, the Government has proposed record allocations to several critical sectors.

Agriculture Receives Significant Boost

The agriculture sector receives US$15,230,746 in FY 2025, a significant increase from US$4,408,412 allocated in FY 2024. This boost, the Ministry of Finance noted, is part of the government's effort to improve food security, promote sustainable farming practices, and enhance rural development. By investing in agriculture, the government seeks to strengthen the backbone of Liberia's economy, ensuring that farmers have the resources needed to increase productivity and sustain their livelihoods.

Enhanced Funding for Security and Rule of Law

The allocation for the security and rule of law sector has been raised to US$120,857,388, compared to US$85,356,125 in FY 2024. This increase is aimed at enhancing national security, strengthening law enforcement agencies, and reinforcing the rule of law to ensure safety and justice for all Liberians.

The government says enhanced funding will support initiatives aimed at reducing crime, combating corruption, and maintaining public order, thereby fostering a secure environment conducive to economic and social development.

Health Sector Funding Increased

The health sector will see an increase to US$85,832,192 in FY 2025, up from US$52,636,758 in the previous year. This significant increase underscores the government's focus on improving the healthcare system, expanding access to medical services, and addressing public health challenges. Officials say Investments will be directed towards upgrading medical facilities, training healthcare professionals, and implementing public health programs to combat diseases and improve overall community health.

Education Funding Amplified

Education is allocated US$114,767,252 for FY 2025, up from US$86,347,238 in FY 2024. The increased funding aims to enhance educational infrastructure, improve the quality of education, and ensure that more Liberian children have access to learning opportunities. By prioritizing education, the government recognizes its role as a key driver of economic development, fostering a knowledgeable and skilled workforce for the future.

Infrastructure Development Takes Priority

In a bold move to develop the country's infrastructure, the government has allocated US$71,017,380 for FY 2025, up from US$21,897,831 in FY 2024. This funding will be directed toward improving roads, electricity, water supply, and other essential infrastructure projects that are crucial for economic growth and quality of life, the Ministry said. Upgraded infrastructure will facilitate trade, reduce transportation costs, and provide essential services to underserved areas.

Public Administration Strengthened

The public administration sector will receive a substantial increase to US$336,683,397 in FY 2025, compared to US$207,784,421 in FY 2024. This allocation is aimed at enhancing government capacity, improving public services, and ensuring effective implementation of policies and programs. The ministry emphasized that strengthening public administration is essential for fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency within government operations, thereby building public trust and support.

A Strategic Approach to National Development

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning says the government's proposed budget reflects a strategic approach to tackling Liberia's most pressing challenges while laying the foundation for future growth and prosperity. By increasing investment in these critical sectors, the Ministry noted President Boakai's administration is prioritizing the well-being of the Liberian people and ensuring that key infrastructure, services, and programs are in place to support long-term development.

As the budget progresses through the legislative process, the government says it remains committed to collaborating with lawmakers to secure its timely passage. This cooperation is essential to enable the implementation of vital initiatives that will benefit all Liberians, fostering a more prosperous and stable nation.

Looking Ahead

President Boakai has emphasized that the increased budget allocations are part of a broader vision to transform Liberia into a thriving, resilient nation.

"Our focus is on creating sustainable growth, ensuring security, and providing essential services that meet the needs of our people," he stated. "With the support of our legislators and the cooperation of all stakeholders, we are confident that the FY 2025 National Budget will drive meaningful progress and improve the lives of every Liberian."