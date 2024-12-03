Liberia: Pres. Boakai Terms Ethiopian Airlines Return As Milestone

In a moment marked by both reflection and optimism, President Joseph N. Boakai celebrated the historic return of Ethiopian Airlines to Liberia after more than 40 years. Addressing dignitaries, stakeholders, and citizens at the inaugural flight ceremony, President Boakai emphasized that this milestone is more than an aviation achievement; it symbolizes Liberia's resilience, potential, and shared Pan-African heritage with Ethiopia.

"Today, as our nation mourns recent losses, I stand here with hope and optimism," President Boakai stated. "The resumption of Ethiopian Airlines flights signifies not only a boost to our aviation industry but also reaffirms the enduring friendship between Liberia and Ethiopia--two nations that have stood as beacons of African independence."

President Boakai underscored the deep-rooted ties between Liberia and Ethiopia, highlighting their shared history of resisting colonization and advocating for African liberation. "Our nations have long been champions of Pan-African ideals. This renewed connection symbolizes our mutual respect and commitment to the African vision of unity and progress," he remarked.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's pioneering carrier, has connected the continent to the world for decades. "Personally, I have always chosen Ethiopian Airlines, even traveling through Ghana or Togo, to experience their service. Today, Liberians no longer need to take detours. We have a direct bridge to Addis Ababa and beyond," Boakai noted with pride.

The President highlighted the broader implications of Ethiopian Airlines' return. "This new air route opens doors for trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchange. It strengthens our economic foundation, creating jobs and promoting Liberia's rich heritage to the world," he said. The direct flights will not only ease travel but foster investments, tourism, and cooperation in sectors like education and technology.

"This flight is a testament to the confidence in Liberia's potential," Boakai added. "We are building an economy that invites global partnerships and strengthens regional ties. This moment is a bridge to a prosperous future for both our nations."

Sirleaf Ralph Tyler, Minister of Transport, expressed his pride in witnessing the culmination of extensive efforts to bring Ethiopian Airlines back to Liberia. "When these negotiations began, I pledged to be on this inaugural flight to see our dream of affordable and accessible travel realized. Ethiopian Airlines now offers connections to 142 cities worldwide, transforming the way our people travel and conduct business," Tyler stated.

He recounted a practical example of an investor who previously faced exorbitant travel costs due to multiple layovers. "With Ethiopian Airlines, we now have direct, cost-effective travel, which will foster greater economic activity and investment in Liberia. The full flight today is a clear sign that our people have responded enthusiastically," Tyler added.

Lemma Yadecha, Chief Commercial Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, emphasized the symbolic importance of this renewed connection. "Ethiopian Airlines has a long history with Liberia, dating back to 1966. Today, we are not just launching flights; we are renewing a bond of trust and partnership," Yadecha said.

He highlighted Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to serving Liberia with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 aircraft and expanding services based on demand. "This partnership is rooted in a shared vision for growth and prosperity. Together, we will strengthen our economic and cultural ties," Yadecha affirmed.

Echoing the broader vision, President Boakai reiterated the significance of connecting Africa. "This is more than a flight; it's a step towards realizing the African Union's goal of a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated continent. Liberia and Ethiopia will continue to champion African solidarity and cooperation," he emphasized.

In closing, President Boakai extended gratitude to Ethiopian Airlines and all partners involved. "This marks a new era of cooperation. Together, we will soar to greater heights. On behalf of Liberia, I welcome Ethiopian Airlines home and look forward to a fruitful partnership that benefits our people and our continent."

The ceremony concluded with optimism, signaling a future where Liberia's aviation sector, economy, and global connections take flight alongside Ethiopia's pioneering spirit.