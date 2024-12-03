Ghana: Voting On Sabbath Day - Balancing Spiritual Obligations With Civic Responsibilities

opinion

Some members of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church have expressed concern about voting on Saturdays in the country, a day that stands out on the doctrinal ladder as the Lord's Sabbath held in holiness to the glory of the Creator.

In recent times, some members, as well as non-members of the Adventist community in the country, have different opinions on whether or not to vote on sabbath days. While some express the view that participating in the democratic process, including exercising one's right to vote, must be an important civic engagement that is essential to promoting justice and love for our neighbours, others think that this must not be on the sabbath day.

The church hierarchy stands with the latter, saying, "Voting on Saturday, the Sabbath of the Lord, does not align with the church's religious beliefs."

The leadership of the church in Ghana has declared in a statement that "The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Ghana recognises the civic responsibility of its members to participate in the democratic process, including exercising their right to vote."

The church is, however, of the stance that its longstanding conviction that voting on Saturday, the Sabbath of the Lord, is not in alignment with its religious beliefs," noting that the SDA church's observation of the Sabbath, a sacred period from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday, held deep spiritual significance for all Adventists and the doctrine and teaching have been that members should not engage in non-religious activities, including voting. For the members of the SDA church, "The Sabbath is a sacred day dedicated to worship, rest, and commune with God.

Article 63(2) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana states that "a presidential election must be held within two months before the term of the sitting president expires. Since presidential terms end on January 7, this requirement leads to elections typically occurring in early December.

Again, Article 45 of the constitution establishes the Electoral Commission (EC) 's powers and functions, including conducting and supervising public elections and setting election dates as part of its mandate.

The actual date, December 7, was formally instituted through subsidiary legislation and electoral regulations issued by the Electoral Commission of Ghana. This ensures elections are conducted consistently, aligning with the constitutional transition timeline.

Therefore, while the constitution provides the legal framework, the Electoral Commission determines the exact date, ensuring elections adhere to the constitutional timeline; hence, the 7th of December of every election year is slated for the general election.

The issue of voting on Saturday sabbath has never been so paramount in Ghana as it is now. Several concerns have been raised, even to the Executive. The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a ceremony at the Valley View University where an honorary doctorate was conferred on him, appealed to the SDA Church to reconsider its decision not to participate in the upcoming December 7 election due to religious obligations.

Since the inception of the 1992 constitution, where national voting has been consistent,

December 7 has fallen five times on a Saturday. These include 1996, 2002, 2013, 2019, and 2024.

The Adventist Church has a significant presence in Ghana, with over half a million members worshipping in almost 4,000 congregations, according to the church's Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research (ASTR).

The church is a fraction of the Ghanaian populace who, have contributed immensely to holistic national development. The church has 360 educational facilities ranging from kindergarten to university level. It is on record that the first private university in the country, Valley View University, has been established. The church also has twenty-five health facilities across Ghana. The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) has reached nearly three million Ghanaians through various forms of aid such as education, health, livelihoods and emergencies.

Members of the SDA Church in Ghana now struggle to balance their religious beliefs with civic duties by voting on a sabbath day. The SDA Church believes that voting on the Sabbath is not in line with its religious beliefs.

The Bible does not explicitly mention modern civil rights or voting, as these concepts were not part of the societal structures in biblical times. However, the Bible provides principles related to justice, fairness, and responsibility that can apply to civil rights and governance:

In the interest of justice and fairness, we must "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy." Proverbs 31:8-9:

The selection of leaders happens everywhere, even in the Bible. The Bible urges us to choose leaders wisely. "But select capable men from all the people--men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain--and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens." Exodus 18:21:

This verse highlights the importance of selecting leaders with integrity, a concept that aligns with the modern practice of voting for responsible governance.

While the Bible doesn't directly address voting, these principles encourage believers to promote justice, equality, and wise leadership, which are fundamental to civil rights and democratic participation.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the choice between voting or abstaining. If I dared identify one overarching principle that should guide Adventist Church members in their voting choices, it would be that "voting is personal."

Regarding all the issues I have raised, readers will have to appreciate the holistic matter as not primarily with Christians and, importantly, Adventist Christians voting or not voting to fulfil their civic right. This issue has never been on voting rights. Chiefly, it is rather on the voting on the sabbath day.

The leadership of the SDA Church has never advised any member not to exercise his or her civil rights. Ghanaian Adventists have always exercised their civil responsibilities since independence. The core of the matter is demonstrating commitment and obedience to the law of God and exercising civic responsibilities.

When it happens in this manner, the Christian chooses one of these two as per where your allegiance lies with civic responsibility or obedience to the word of God.

To every Christian in all faith and belief, obeying the law of God generally holds a higher importance than civic responsibility, especially in matters of faith and conscience. This principle is rooted in various religious traditions, including Christianity, of which Adventism is part, where following God's commandments is paramount. For example, in Acts 5:29, Peter and the apostles stated, "We must obey God rather than human beings."

However, both are often seen as complementary rather than conflicting. Many religious teachings encourage respect for lawful authority, as found in Romans 13:1-7, as long as civic laws do not contradict God's principles. If a conflict arises, believers are often encouraged to prioritise God's law while acting respectfully and ethically within society.

Like any other Adventist community around the globe, Ghanaian Adventists respect the range of perspectives within their communities. Therefore, Adventists in Ghana must view voting as a civic and moral responsibility guided by biblical principles. They must engage thoughtfully and prayerfully in the democratic process, considering the greater impact on their society while, at the same time, upholding the sanctity of their beliefs.

Going forward, can the National Voting Day be fixed on a particular day instead of a date? For instance, the first Tuesday of December of an election year, or when the 7th of December falls on a weekend, we can, by law, push it to the next Monday. This will resolve the issue of voting on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, which are deemed by religious groupings as days of worship. Let us work in harmony for the peace and development of Ghana.