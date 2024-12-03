Ghana: First Lady Inaugurates First C'nity School for Wiaboman

A new primary school block has been inaugurated at Wiaboman, the first of its kind in the coastal community in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The facility provided by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is expected to curtail the practice of pupils travelling long distances to adjoining communities to access education.

It is in fulfilment of a campaign promise made to the community in 2020 during a tour of the area.

In an address, Mrs Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of education for human, societal and national development.

"In 2020 when I was here to campaign I was made aware of the lack of a public school in this area which made children travel miles to access education.

Today, we are bringing hope to this community and to ensure that we are contributing to the future success of our young ones for better outcomes in adulthood," she stated.

Mrs Akufo-Addo encouraged parents and community members to patronise the school, adding that the fulfilment of the promise to Wiaboman was a testament to the premium that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) placed on quality education for all.

"The NPP government is bent on brightening the future of all Ghanaian children through education that is why it rolled out policies like the free senior high school to make it possible for all JHS graduate to access secondary school freely," she said.

The First Lady, thus called on the residents to vote massively for the party in the upcoming elections, expressing confidence in the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to continue the legacy of the NPP.

"Dr Bawumia has integrity and the only one who can ensure the progress of Ghana so come December 7, vote number one," she urged.

Relatedly, Mrs Akufo-Addo also seized the opportunity to endorse the NPP parliamentary aspirants of the Weija-Gbawe and Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro constituencies respectively; Jerry Ahmed Shaib and Sylvester Tetteh.

Describing both candidates as her "beloved sons", the First Lady expressed confidence in them to be able to bring true development to their areas for the benefit of constituents.

"I know my sons and what they are capable of doing. Even before they get the nod, we are all witnesses of the projects they have done in the area so I urge you today to vote for Jerry Ahmed and Sly Tetteh at number 1 on the ballot when you go to vote on December 7," she said.

Nii Oboja Nunoo, the Jaasetse (elder) of Wiaboman, on behalf of the chiefs and people, thanked the First lady for the gesture, and for heeding to their request, saying, "we have cried a lot over the lack of a basic school in our community as our children have to go to as far as Mamprobi to access education but today, that will be a thing of the past now."

Mr Shaib, thanked the first lady for the school, which he said will add to the many developmental projects provided under NPP in the constituency.

"A vote for Bawumia and Jerry Ahmed will offer you accountability which you deserve as stakeholders in governance not others who will not account to you so when you go to the voting booth on December 7, look out for number one and cast your vote," he entreated.

For his part, Mr Tetteh, the incumbent MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, touted the projects he has undertaken over the last four years as member of parliament including a public library, senior high school, 15-bed maternity home, among others, appealing to electorates to retain him and vote for Dr Bawumia to continue the good works.