Ghana: President Presents 12 Pilots With Aviator Wings

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday presented pilot wings, also known as Aviator Wings or Air Crew Badges, to 12 pilots, made up of six rotary wing pilots and six fixed wing pilots of the Ghana Air Force during the 2024 wing parade ceremony held at the Air Force Base in Accra.

This follows the completion of their Ab-initio Flying Training at the Skyborne Airline Academy, Vero Beach, Florida, and the United States (U.S) Training Solutions, Titusville, Florida.

The recipients of the rotary pilot wing were Flight Lieutenant Christopher Yaw Asuka, Flight Lieutenant Wisdom Seshie Deku, Flight Lieutenant Nii Akrashie Appoe, Flying Officer Papa Kojo Ayensu Abrokwa, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flying Officer Isaac Tuobewere Tanle.

Also, the recipients of the fixed pilot wing were Flight Lieutenant Abdul-Baasit Salifu, Flight Lieutenant Michael Adjei-Banin, Flight Lieutenant Obil PaaKwesi Grant, Flying Officer SelaseAkotia, Flying Officer David Afo-Kangah, and Flying Officer Julius Etroo.

The pilot wings are an insignia worn by qualified aircrew to identify military troops who had received training and qualification in military aviation.

Speaking at the parade ceremony, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the contributions made by the Ghana Air Force to national development, which transcended its mandate of protecting the territorial areas of the country.

According to him, the contribution of the Ghana Air Force to disaster reliefs, search and rescue operations, and support to critical national infrastructure underscored its versatility and value to the nation.

Also, he noted that the collaboration between the Ghana Air Force and entities such as the Volta River Authority, the Ghana Gas Company and the Electoral Commission in the protection of the country's energy infrastructure and the transportation of electoral materials during elections underscored the relationship between the security agency and the citizenry.

President Akufo-Addo said the government in recent years had prioritised investments in the GAF, with specific attention to enhancing the operational capacity of the Ghana Air Force.

He urged the newly winged pilots to remain steadfast in their loyalty to the state, unflinching in their discipline, and resolute in their pursuit of excellence.

"Leadership is a calling, and as officers, men and women under your command will look to you for guidance and inspiration. Do not fail them. Your training, both at home and abroad, has prepared you to confront the challenges that lie ahead," President Akufo-Addo said.

"Remember that in your hands lies the power to make our Ghana Air Force an enduring symbol of strength, resilience, and progress," he added.

Flight Lieutenant Asuka was awarded the Speed Bird Trophy for attaining the highest standard in flying and airmanship, and the J.E Odaate Barnor Award for the most outstanding flying skills on the rotary wing aircraft, while Flight Lieutenant Salifu received the J.A Bruce Award for the most outstanding flying skills on the fixed wing aircraft.

The parade ceremony was graced by the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul; Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan- Dapaah; the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Service Chiefs, a representative of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, among other dignitaries.