Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Tema Motorway Interchange Phase II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the second Phase of the Tema Motorway Interchange connecting the two metropolitan areas of the Greater Accra region and the Eastern and Western frontiers of the country.

This is the third interchange that President Akufo-Addo has commissioned in just about two weeks.

The President commissioned the Flowerpot Interchange on 19 November, followed closely on 29 November by the commissioning of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.

Akufo-Addo said the completion and inauguration of another landmark interchange, the Tema Motorway Interchange, represents "another symbol of our nation's progress and an enduring legacy of the government's commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians."

Completed on schedule, the second Phase of the Tema Motorway Interchange Project will make it easier for the Tema Harbour to clear goods quickly, end traffic jams and improve trade integration and economic growth in the ECOWAS sub-region.

Across the country, it has become increasingly clear that significant investments in road infrastructure and transportation networks have catalysed development and as a rippling effect, spurred economic growth.

President Akufo-Addo said the project is a testament to the power of vision, determination and collaboration and represents the country's unflinching dedication to addressing the longstanding challenges of mobility, economic growth and regional integration.

Recalling the journey thus far, the President said, his government's mission was to alleviate the persistent traffic congestion that has plagued this critical corridor for years.

"In June 2020, during the commissioning of Phase One, and Two, I pledged to the Ghanaian people that Phase II would follow swiftly, enhancing the benefits of the first phase. Today, I am proud to say that promise has been fulfilled."

He said the interchange, beyond its immediate benefits, underscores Ghana's position as a hub for regional trade and complements the expansion of the 64km Tema-Akosombo corridor, a vital economic artery connecting key centres of commerce and industry.

"Together, these investments are creating a seamless network that supports livelihoods, encourages innovation, and accelerates development, he added.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the completion of Phase II of the Tema Motorway Interchange aside from being a defining moment in Ghana's infrastructure narrative, "is set to enhance traffic flow to and from our nation's largest seaport, Tema Harbour, and reduce delays, eliminate gridlock, expedite the movement of goods, enhance trade facilitation, and stimulate economic activity--not just within Ghana, but across the ECOWAS Region."

The President remarked that the project is also yet another exhibition of the strength of international partnerships with funding for the project facilitated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the largest such grant extended to Ghana, thus reflecting the strong bond of friendship and mutual respect between Ghana and Japan.

The second phase of the project, which stretches from the Total fuel Station at Tema Community 9 towards the Ashaiman Timber Market on the Tema-Akosombo Road, introduces the third-tier flyover in the south-north direction, spanning Tema Harbour to Akosombo and thus provides a dedicated route for thorough traffic.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, directed the National Roads Authority to establish a robust maintenance system to ensure the preservation of this asset and urged all stakeholders, including local authorities and motorists, to actively contribute to safeguarding this vital national asset.

Rex Mainoo Yeboah