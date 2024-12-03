Gambia: Power Cut Impedes Local Government Commission of Inquiry Hearing

3 December 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

The public hearings of the Local Government Commission of Inquiry have not taken place since last week Thursday because of the fluctuating power supply by the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).

The Commission is established to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the financial and administrative operations of local government councils (area councils, municipal council, and city council) to enhance transparency and accountability.

The commission's public hearing has recently been impacted by the lack of power supply. The problem started on Wednesday last week and the sitting was halted. On the following day, Thursday, there was no sitting. On Monday, 2 December 2o24 the problem persisted.

The Commission had already held institutional hearings on the Basse Area Council, Mansakonko Area Council, Janjanbureh Area Council, and the Brikama Area Council. It is currently focused on the Kanifing Municipal Council. The commission is left with the Banjul City Council, Kerewan Area Council, and Kuntaur Area Council. The Commission had already held hearings on audit reports by the National Audit Office and the Directorate of Internal Audit and the compliance reports by the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) regarding the conduct of the local councils. The Commission also heard testimonies of the Local Government Service Commission and the Ministry of Regional Government.

Foroyaa is providing detailed coverage of the proceedings of the Local Government Commission and will provide comments from officials of the Commission if the problem persists.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.