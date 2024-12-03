Gambia: Power Cut Impedes Local Government Commission of Inquiry Hearing

The public hearings of the Local Government Commission of Inquiry have not taken place since last week Thursday because of the fluctuating power supply by the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).

The Commission is established to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the financial and administrative operations of local government councils (area councils, municipal council, and city council) to enhance transparency and accountability.

The commission's public hearing has recently been impacted by the lack of power supply. The problem started on Wednesday last week and the sitting was halted. On the following day, Thursday, there was no sitting. On Monday, 2 December 2o24 the problem persisted.

The Commission had already held institutional hearings on the Basse Area Council, Mansakonko Area Council, Janjanbureh Area Council, and the Brikama Area Council. It is currently focused on the Kanifing Municipal Council. The commission is left with the Banjul City Council, Kerewan Area Council, and Kuntaur Area Council. The Commission had already held hearings on audit reports by the National Audit Office and the Directorate of Internal Audit and the compliance reports by the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) regarding the conduct of the local councils. The Commission also heard testimonies of the Local Government Service Commission and the Ministry of Regional Government.

Foroyaa is providing detailed coverage of the proceedings of the Local Government Commission and will provide comments from officials of the Commission if the problem persists.