Nigeria: Kaduna Council Chair Vows to Eradicate Polio

2 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

The Chairman of Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, has reiterated his commitment at ensuring that the council is certified free from the polio virus after a recently reported case.

Speaking while launching the vaccination exercise in Marwa town, Kinkiba ward, the chairman emphasized that people should understand that poliomyelitis is a virus caused by filth and spreads rapidly, attacking children beyond a curable level if not timely addressed.

He further asserted that scientific research in the Muslim world has proven that polio is a virus, not caused by spirits as some speculate. He noted that observing personal and environmental hygienes is the safest and most protective way.

"The polio vaccine has been tested in various laboratories in many Muslim countries and found to be completely safe. I was vaccinated as a child and still have my vaccine card. All my children are vaccinated against this virus. If it caused infertility, I would not support it, but it is safe. I therefore urge you to cooperate fully by allowing your children to be vaccinated in the ongoing campaign," he said.

