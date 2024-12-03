Nigeria: FCMB Emerges Winner of 2024 PFA Games in Abuja

FCMB Pension Ltd emerged the overall winner of the 2024 Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) Games after a thrilling five-day competition in Abuja.

The event featured pension administrators, including NUMPENCO, Trustfund, Norrenberger, Tangerine APT, NPF, NNPC, Access ARM, Premium, and the National Pension Commission (PenCom), competing in football, volleyball, table tennis, snooker, scrabble, chess, and team-bonding games.

Tangerine APT stole the spotlight in football, rebounding from a shaky start to claim victory handling back-to-back defeat to Premium Pension in the final, thereby dethroning defending champions Trustfund.

In the team-bonding games, Norrenberger showcased dominance, while FCMB and Premium Pension followed closely in second and third places. Chess saw Damilola Ogunnaike defend his crown, defeating NPF's Umar Turaki in a masterclass performance.

FCMB's prowess extended to volleyball, where they maintained consistency and dominance. Scrabble was a battlefield for Access ARM, who upset the favorites, Norrenberger, with an exceptional display. In table tennis, Premium Pension's Baana Mustapha edged out FCMB's Adebayo Jamiu in a thrilling final, while Access ARM clinched the snooker title, defeating Norrenberger.

At the closing ceremony, PenCom's Director General, Omolola Oloworaran, praised the organizers for fostering camaraderie, networking, and well-being among sector professionals.

"This competition strengthens bonds and promotes holistic growth within the industry. We look forward to an even grander edition next year," she remarked.

With their remarkable performance across multiple disciplines, FCMB Pension emerged as the ultimate winner, setting a high bar for the next edition.