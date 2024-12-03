Nigeria: Debutants Ikorodu City Hammer Akwa United 4-1 to Climb to Third

As Rivers United edge Pillars to reclaim top spot

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) new boys, Ikorodu City, recorded a massive 4-1 victory over hapless Akwa United in the Week 15 match played yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos.

The resounding victory moved Ikorodu City to third position on the table with 24 points from seven wins, three draws and five losses.

Tosin Oyedokun put City ahead as early as the third minute, Chijoke Alaekwe drew the visitor's level but in the third minute of first half stoppage time, Emmanuel Solomon restored Ikorodu City's lead.

And a minute into the second half, Abdulmalik Olatunji doubled City's lead before Cole Ayomide sealed the emphatic win with the fourth goal in the 71st minute.

In Port-Harcourt, Aniekeme Okon scored the only goal in the 30th minute as Rivers United pulled down Kano Pillars to return to the top of the table following Remo Stars 1-2 defeat at Niger Tornadoes.

Joseph Godstime gave Tornadoes the lead at the Bako Kotangora Township Stadium in the 26th minute, Daniel Papa doubled the lead in the 40th minute, but former Katsina United marksman, Ibe Michael, reduced the deficit in the second minute of second half stoppage time for a more respectable scoreline.

In the other Week 15 matches played yesterday, Ladan Bosso returned to Maiduguri with Bayelsa United to force El-Kanemi Warriors to a 0-0 draw, Katsina United beat Sunshine Stars 1-0 while Heartland defeated Nasarawa United 3-2 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

In the late kickoff in Ibadan, Shooting Stars defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 courtesy of first half goals by Anthony Okachi who scored from the spot in the 38th minute and Joshua Akpan's goal in the 43rd minute.

In the Week 15 matches played on Saturday, Lobi Stars squeezed past Kwara United 1-0 at the Lafia Township Stadium to leave the drop zone at least temporarily while Bendel Insurance returned to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Plateau United at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.