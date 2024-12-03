Nigeria: Governor Sani Launches Hospital, Skills Centre 1 Yr After Bomb Attack in Tudun Biri

One year after the military mistakenly bombed Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, has commissioned a 25-bed Primary Healthcare Centre, a Skills Acquisition Centre and comprehensive medical, surgical, and ophthalmological care in the community.

The governor also distributed 300 bags of 50kg rice, 300 bags of 50kg maize, and 500 bags of 50kg NPK fertiliser to the people of Tudun Biri community and surrounding villages.

Daily Trust recalled that about 100 villagers were killed in December 2023, when a Nigerian Army drone, on the trail of bandits, erroneously bombed villagers celebrating annual Maulud in the area.

The federal government thereafter pledged to provide social amenities such as roads, water, schools, hospitals, and a skills acquisition centre for the community.

While commissioning the 25-bed Primary Healthcare Centre with an ambulance, the Skills Acquisition Centre, and comprehensive medical, surgical, and ophthalmological care on Sunday, Governor Sani promised the villagers, who lost their loved ones, that he would continue to follow up until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

According to the governor, "A number of activities have been lined up to mark the first-year anniversary. We shall commission a primary healthcare clinic and a skills acquisition centre. We shall also flag off free, comprehensive medical, surgical, and ophthalmological care in the community.

"Our administration has prioritised human capital development because it is the surest path to lifting people out of poverty. The Skills Acquisition Centre will equip Tudun Biri youths with employable skills, enabling them to be both employees and employers. The Primary Healthcare centre will cater to the health needs of the people and enhance their productivity.