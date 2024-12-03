Liberia: Residents of Zowienta to Benefit a $3m Pipe-Borne Water Project Under the Stewardship of Rep. Prince Koinah

Kpaii District, Bong County — The office of Bong County Electoral District #1 Representative, Hon. Prince K. Koinah has broken grounds for the construction of a pipe-borne water system in Zowienta City, Kpaai Administrative District. The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on Friday, November 29, 2024, saw citizens in jubilation as they welcomed their lawmaker and entourage.

The project's cost is approximately 3.0M Liberian dollars, and it will be sponsored by the office of the lawmaker. According to Hon. Koinah, the water and sanitation project is set to begin in early December 2024 and will be dedicated in January 2025.

The initiative is the second of its kind in the district, with the first pipe-borne water project undertaken by Representative Koinah already in use in David Dean's town, Boinsen Administrative District.

According to a statement from the lawmaker's office, the project aims to enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents of Zowienta City. It will tackle the critical issue of safe drinking water, which is particularly challenging during the dry season. Once completed, the reservoir project is expected to provide safe drinking water to every household in Zowienta.

During the ceremony, Chief Arthur Dowah, the head of the National Council of Chiefs of Liberia and Paramount Chief of Boinsen Administrative District, praised Hon. Koinah for his commendable initiative. He emphasized that the project will help address the long-standing challenge of safe drinking water faced by the citizens. Chief Dowah highlighted that this initiative reflects Representative Koinah's dedication to improving the lives of his community.

Several members of the 55th National Legislature of the House of Representatives attended the ceremony. They included Reps. Richard Nagbe Koon of Montserrado District #11, James M. Kolleh of Bong County District #2, Clarence Banks of Grand Bassa District #2, Alexander Poure of River Gee District #1, Samson Q. Wiah of Sinoe District #2, Mannah Bishop Johnson of Bomi District #2, and Austin Blidi Taylor of Maryland District #3.

The team was led by Rep Nagbe Koon, who was recently elected by members of the Majority Bloc. He pledged L$1 million to support the project. Rep. Koon also lauded Hon. Koinah for initiating this effort, which is expected to provide significant relief to the community.

For his part, Hon. Prince K. Koinah expressed his delight over the initiative and urged the citizens to take ownership of the project.

Representative Koinah, however, vowed to initiate meaningful developments aimed at bettering the lives of his people.