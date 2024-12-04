Nigeria: Govt Backs First E&P's 100,000 Barrel Production Target

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has reaffirmed the Federal Government of Nigeria's commitment to supporting the NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) to achieve its target of producing 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).

The minister made this declaration during a comprehensive engagement with the JV, which included a tour of its offshore drilling and production facilities in the Niger-Delta, a statement by the First E&P indicated.

The two-day visit was designed to provide the honourable minister firsthand insight into the JV's operations and underscore its contributions to Nigeria's energy security and transition goals.

The visit commenced with a tour of the Abigail-Joseph, the JV's Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, followed by inspections of the Anyala OML 83 and Madu OML 85 Conductor Supported Platforms (CSPs) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The minister stated that by meeting this ambitious 100,000 BOPD target, the JV would be helping the federal government achieve its production goal of 2.5 million BOPD by 2025.

He also praised FIRST E&P for its role in Nigeria's recent achievement of 1.8 million BOPD and highlighted the strategic significance of the company's operations to national growth.

During an engagement held with the minister, FIRST E&P's Managing Director, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the federal government in achieving its target by maximising production, optimising efficiency, and contributing to Nigeria's energy security through the NNPCL/FIRST E&P JV partnership.

"For a nation like Nigeria, where oil and gas remain critical drivers of socio-economic growth, ensuring a sustainable energy supply is essential for industrialisation, economic diversification, and improving the quality of life for millions.

At FIRST E&P, our vision is strongly aligned with the national priorities for production. With a steady output of 56,000 BOPD, we are focused on achieving our medium-term target of surpassing 100,000 BOPD", stated Adeyemi-Bero.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, represented by Olanrewaju Igandan, Head of Joint Venture Investment Management at NUIMS, applauded FIRST E&P and its partners for their remarkable achievements over the past decade.