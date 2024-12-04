Nigeria: Senate Confirms Oluyede As Chief of Army Staff

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced the confirmation during the plenary session on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oluyede's appointment was approved through a voice vote after the presentation of the Army Committee's report by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30, following the illness of his predecessor, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who sadly passed away on November 5.

The president's formal request for Oluyede's confirmation was read on the Senate floor on November 26 and subsequently referred to the Army Committee for screening.

During the presentation of the report, Senator Yar'adua, representing Katsina Central, informed the Senate that Oluyede had undergone thorough screening and met all the necessary qualifications for the position.

"There were no petitions against the nominee, and the State Security Service (SSS) cleared him of any security concerns," he noted, while recommending the nominee's confirmation.

Also, Senator Simon Lalong from Plateau South seconded the motion, emphasising the nominee's competence and the importance of filling the critical role.

After deliberations, the Senate ratified Oluyede's appointment, with the majority of senators supporting the motion via voice vote.

In his remarks, the Senate President expressed optimism that Oluyede's leadership would help reduce banditry, terrorism, and other security challenges plaguing the country.

He congratulated the newly confirmed Chief of Army Staff and extended prayers for the late Lieutenant General Lagbaja, acknowledging his contributions to national security.