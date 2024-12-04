Gambia: UN Launches Hub to Catalyse Deeper Understanding of Peace-Building Impact

The United Nations Peace Building Support Office (PBSO) of the Department of Political and peace building Affairs (DPPA) has launched the Peace building Impact Hub to catalyse a deeper understanding of peace building impact, including by testing and disseminating approaches to better assess the impact of peace building interventions and by facilitating the generation of new evidence on peace building effectiveness.

On Thursday, 28th of November 2024, the UN stage a High-Level Peace building Fund Country Spotlight Consultation meeting and launch of the country Spotlight Initiative comprising PBOS delegates, Government ministries, and international guests, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Center in Bijilo from the 28th to 29th November.

In partnership with the Government of The Gambia, the Impact Hub will support the rollout of the Country Spotlight exercise within the country in 2024 and 2025.

The Country Spotlight Exercise will take several months to complete. It will align with the vision laid out in the Pact. It will help demonstrate The Gambia's achievements in a way that not only strengthens national efforts but also inspires the global peacebuilding community.

Aboubacarr Jeng, National Security Adviser said: "This auspicious gathering is aimed at reflecting on our progress in transitional justice and to chart a path forward for our collective peacebuilding efforts.

"I would like to seize this opportunity to welcome you today, to thank the UN Peacebuilding Commission, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the Peacebuilding Support Office, and the UN System in The Gambia for our strong partnership since the onset of our transitional justice programme in January 2017."

Mr Jeng added that the consultation allows the Government, together with partners, victim organizations, CSO,s and other stakeholders, to critically assess their efforts, learn from their experiences, and identify the challenges that remain.

Mr Karl Frederick Paul, the UN Resident Coordinator added: "The transformation we have witnessed in The Gambia since 2017 stands as a testament to what a nation can achieve when its people unite behind the principles of democracy and justice - with over 1,000 victim testimonies heard and more than 200 perpetrators coming forward in pursuit of truth and reconciliation."

Mr Karl went on: "As we launch the Country Spotlight Exercise, I urge all stakeholders to actively participate in the process. We will establish a dedicated online portal for continuous stakeholder feedback and quarterly progress updates, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the assessment period."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Awa Dabo, Director and Deputy Head of PBSO said: "The consultation that will take place today and tomorrow symbolizes a collective determination to ensure that past atrocities never recur. It also reaffirms that achieving sustainable peace is not just about the absence of conflict - it is also the presence of justice, reconciliation, and trust in institutions."

Mr. Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Defence said the gathering marks a pivotal moment for The Gambia to reflect on its transitional justice journey and strengthen its peacebuilding efforts.

He outlines: "It underscores the importance of dialogue, reflection, and evidence-based approaches in fostering sustainable peace and development. Together, we represent a diverse coalition of government officials, international partners, civil society, and victim-led groups, all of whom have played vital roles in our progress."

Mr Njie went on: "The Peacebuilding Impact Country Spotlight initiative, launched by the UN Peacebuilding Support Office, offers a unique opportunity to enhance our understanding of The Gambia's transitional justice process and broader peacebuilding efforts. By conducting a comprehensive analysis of the factors contributing to positive outcomes, we can generate insights that will inform our national strategies and global approaches to peacebuilding, aligned with our National Development Plan. This exercise will involve both qualitative and quantitative research to capture the full complexity of the transitional justice process and its impact on individuals, communities, and institutions."