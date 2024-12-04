South Africa: President Redeploys Corruption Accused Simelane

press release

The President's decision to remove Thembi Simelane as Minister of Justice and redeploy her to Minister of Human Settlements is short-sighted and disrespectful to South Africa.

Simelane does not belong in Cabinet, end of story.

On the 26th of August 2024, the scandal broke that the Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane, received a "loan" of R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company directly linked to the unlawful investments of municipal funds into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank. This loan was received during her tenure as the Mayor of Polokwane. Just today further allegations broke about her lavish lifestyle, which, according to reports were well beyond her means.

While the President has finally addressed the untenable conflict of interest of having a Minister of Justice accused of corruption, his decision to simply move her somewhere else does not address the underlying issue, she stands accused of corruption and is subject to investigations. Human Settlements is a vital department for providing housing to South Africans. It must be led by a credible individual.

The indecisiveness of the President, who has explicitly committed to fighting corruption is especially shocking and quite blatantly insincere.

Mister President, our country deserves better. Remove Simelane from your Cabinet in the interest of our Republic.