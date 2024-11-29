South Africa: DA Submits a PAIA Application for Simelane's Report to the President

press release

On the 11th of September 2024, the President's Office confirmed receipt of a report from the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, on her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal. Almost three months later, the President is still considering the report.

While the President continues to delay the matter, the DA has submitted a PAIA application to the Presidency to access this information. This is done in the public interest, and to allow the public the right to judge all facts in this matter for themselves.

On the 26th of August 2024, the scandal broke that the Minister of Justice received a "loan" of R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company directly linked to the unlawful investments of municipal funds into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Shortly after the news broke, the President requested a report from the Minister regarding the money received from VBS Mutual Bank. Despite receiving the report three months ago, the President has failed to take action or is unable to appreciate the untenable conflict of interest this has created. It cannot be that a Minister of Justice, accused of corruption, can continue to oversee the Justice system, and more importantly the National Prosecuting Authority, the very body tasked with investigating her.

The PAIA process seems to be the only way to get the answers South Africa needs. Every day without action further damages the integrity of our Justice system and legal institutions.