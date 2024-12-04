Nigeria: How Simon Ekpa Threatened Me Over Biafra Agitation - Nigerian Senator

Mr Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on 21 November on suspicion of terrorist activities.

A Nigerian Senator, Orji-Uzor Kalu, has said the controversial pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, had threatened him over Biafra agitation in the South-east.

Mr Kalu, who represents Abia North District, spoke when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV's The Morning Show on Monday.

Simon Ekpa's arrest

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on 21 November on suspicion of terrorist activities.

The Finnish police said Mr Ekpa "has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in South-eastern Nigeria."

The District Court of Päijät-Häme later ordered that the pro-Biafra agitator be imprisoned "with probable cause on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent."

Finnish authorities say he is expected to face charges in May 2025.

Mr Ekpa was indicted for financing terrorism alongside the four others.

The police have suspicion that the Biafra agitator committed the crime of collecting money in violation of the Finnish Money Collection Act.

The Finnish police said he allegedly committed the crimes between 23 August 2021 and 18 November 2024 in Lahti, a town in Finland.

A Nigerian-Finnish citizen, Mr Ekpa heads Autopilot, a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The separatist group has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions, although it has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

Meanwhile hours after the arrest, the IPOB faction loyal to Mr Kanu, disowned Mr Ekpa, explaining that the pro-Biafra agitator was never their member.

On Saturday, Finnish authorities said the pro-Biafra agitator could not be granted bail because the country's legal system does not permit bail.

Threats over Biafra agitation

Mr Kalu, who served as the governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007, said Mr Ekpa often accused him of not supporting Biafra agitation in Nigeria's south-east.

"Simon Ekpa was calling and threatening me that I don't support Biafra, but I left him to his conscience," he said.

"My conscience is that I am democrat. I am an Igbo man at heart. I am a Nigerian at heart. And I believe in this country."

The senator did not state the period Mr Ekpa allegedly threatened him.

Resisting criminal groups in south-east

Mr Kalu asked governors in the South-east to resist criminals operating in the region.

He suggested the creation of special vigilante operatives dedicated to combating crime and violence in the region.

The senator also appealed to the Nigerian government to join hands to ensure security in the country's South-east.

"If the South-east is not safe, how can you cross from the South-east to Rivers State in the South-south to carry petrol and everything to the North? It's not possible," he said.

The senator equally called on the Nigerian government to dismantle excessive security checkpoints in the South-east.

"It is no longer viable. That's not security. Security is about intelligence," he said of the security checkpoints.