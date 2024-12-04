Nigeria: Senate Approves 2025-2027 MTEF With N9.22 Trillion Borrowing Plan

3 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

The MTEF is a projection of a three-year spending plan of the federal government.

The Senate has approved the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The upper chamber approved the expenditure framework with a total spending of ₦47.9 trillion and a new borrowing plan of ₦9.22 trillion which includes both domestic and foreign borrowings.

The approval followed the consideration of a report presented by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, during the plenary on Wednesday.

The MTEF is a projection of a three-year spending plan of the federal government. The nation's budget is predicated on this framework.

The lawmakers approved the framework with an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to a dollar and adopted the oil prices of $75, $76.2, and $75.3 per barrel for 2025, 2026, and 2027 respectively.

The framework also has daily oil production fixed at 2.06 million, 2.10 million, and 2.35 million barrels for the three years.

Debt service was valued at ₦15.38 trillion, pensions, gratuities, and retirees' benefits at ₦1.443 trillion, and the fiscal deficit at ₦13.08 trillion.

The GDP growth rates were projected at 4.6 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 5.5 per cent for 2025, 2026, and 2027 respectively.

"Capital expenditure is projected at ₦16.48 trillion, which is exclusive of transfers; statutory transfers stand at ₦4.26 trillion; the sinking fund is projected at ₦430.27 billion, while total recurrent (non-debt) expenditure is projected at ₦14.21 trillion," the report reads.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.