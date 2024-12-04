South Africa: President Announces Changes to National Executive

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the President said the changes have been made in order to ensure the effectiveness of Cabinet in delivering on its mandate and in accordance with section 91(2) of the Constitution.

The President has appointed Mmamoloko Kubayi, currently the Minister of Human Settlements, as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Thembi Nkadimeng, currently the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, has been appointed as the Minister of Human Settlements.

Phumzile Mgcina has been appointed the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. Mgcina has been serving in the National Executive as the Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment.

Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala has been appointed the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour.

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala has been serving in the National Executive as the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

"The changes to the National Executive are effective immediately. I would like to wish these members of the national executive well in their new positions," said President Ramaphosa.

The Constitution vests executive authority of the Republic in the President.

The President exercises executive authority together with other members of Cabinet in fulfilling various provisions of the Constitution and national legislation.