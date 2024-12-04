Nigeria: Senate Confirms Oluyede's Appointment As Army Chief

Abuja — The Senate has confirmed the appointment of the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, as the substantive COAS.

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption and approval of the report of its Committee on Army, presented by Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua.

Presenting the report, Yar'Adua said the committee had on November 26 screened General Oluyede as the acting COAS and found him worthy of appointment as the substantive COAS having met the criteria to occupy the exalted office.

All the senators in attendance gave their nod for his appointment during the consideration of the report at the Committee of the Whole.

In his remarks after Oluyede's confirmation as COAS, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, expressed confidence that with Oluyede as the Army Chief, the rising cases of insecurity caused by the criminal activities of terrorists and bandits in the country would be abated within a short period of time.

While congratulating the new COAS, he prayed to God for the continued repose of the soul of his predecessor, the late Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who died recently.

President Bola Tinubu had last week asked the Senate to screen and confirm Lieutenant General Oluyede as the substantive COAS.

Tinubu, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Akpabio, and read during plenary last Tuesday, said his request for confirmation of the Army Chief is in accordance with the provisions of Section 218 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.

In the letter, the president said he appointed Oluyede as COAS because of his experience and diligence, describing him as an officer who has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the security and unity of the country.

Tinubu had appointed Oluyede as the Acting COAS on October 30 following the illness of Lieutenant General Lagbaja, who had occupied the position.

Tinubu's letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Akpabio.

The president had earlier appointed Oluyede as the acting COAS following the demise of Lt Gen. Lagbaja who held the position.

The letter was titled 'Confirmation of appointment of Lieutenant General Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff'.

It read: "In accordance with the provisions of Section 218, Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 18, Subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Lieutenant General Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Lieutenant General Oluyede has been serving diligently in an active capacity since his appointment.

"He has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the security and continued stability of our nation and the progress of our Armed Forces.

"His qualifications, experience and contributions to the Nigerian Army and the nation at large make him well suited for this important role.

"While I am confident that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration."