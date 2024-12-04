Nigeria: Groups Launch Second Phase of Data Collection Initiative On Nigeria's PHCs

The goal of this initiative is to deliver a more thorough evaluation of healthcare access and quality across the country.

Orodata Science and Africa Data Hub have announced the expansion of an innovative project aimed at collecting and analysing data on Nigeria's Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

This was contained in a statement issued by Orodata Science on Monday. The group's programme officer, Uche Oti, signed the statement.

The civic technology organisation said access to quality healthcare is a fundamental human right.

It noted that its initiative was aimed at providing citizens and policymakers with actionable, data-driven insights that will enhance Nigeria's primary healthcare system and ensure fair access to essential health services."

Second phase of data collection

Orodata Science's first phase data collection initiative in Nigeria's PHCs assessed the healthcare system in six states namely Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Osun, Sokoto, and Taraba.

The organisation said the findings informed policy recommendations, and the initiative is now expanding to additional states.

Mr Oti, the Programme Officer noted that this new phase will include data collection from over 1,000 additional centres across 10 new states, increasing the total number of surveyed PHCs to more than 1,500.

He said the goal of this initiative is to deliver a more thorough evaluation of healthcare access and quality throughout the country.

He further revealed that the next phase will concentrate on PHCs located in Ogun, Edo, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kwara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Abia, Kano, Kaduna, and Gombe states.

He said the expanded project aims to evaluate the availability and quality of PHCs services, assess the condition of facilities and infrastructure, identify resource constraints and gaps in service delivery, and provide essential insights for policymakers and healthcare stakeholders to improve healthcare services.

He said the data collected will also drive the development of comprehensive reports and support advocacy initiatives aimed at strengthening health systems.

"Additionally, this information will be made publicly available through CheckMyPHC.org, a newly launched platform designed to empower Nigerians with real-time data on the status of PHCs in their communities," he said.

About Orodata Science

Orodata Science is a leading civic technology organisation that has been making waves in Nigeria's development landscape.

As a key player in the country's civic-tech space, Orodata Science has been leveraging data science, technology, and research to drive transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria.

According to its mission statement, Orodata Science aims to "foster positive social change and strengthen the country's democratic processes" by harnessing the power of data.

One of Orodata Science's flagship projects is the data collection initiative in Nigeria's PHCs.