Nigeria: How I Drank My Urine to Survive in Prison - Senator Ojudu

A former lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District and versatile journalist, Babafemi Ojudu, has revealed how he drank his urine to survive in prison, under the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Ojudu, former Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs under Muhammadu Buhari's administration, made the revelation in Ado-Ekiti, during a media interaction with journalists, on his new documentary book titled 'Adventures of a Guerrilla Journalist'.

The book, which captured his struggles for the success and sustainability of democracy under the military regime, gave a detailed account of how he was arrested 15 times between 1993 and 1997, as an investigative reporter, and other life-threatening experiences he encountered.

"There was a time I drank my urine when I was dying. I had gonorrhea and no medication was given to me. I read a book about someone who says urine cures illnesses and maybe because I had faith in it, I could not feel the illness again the following day after drinking it," he said.

He said the book is also dedicated to the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of some well-meaning Nigerians "who valiantly fought and discharged their duties with conscientious diligence during the prolonged military rule in Nigeria."

The one-time senator, representing Ekiti Central in the National Assembly, said the highest obligation any journalist owed his country and people, was to seek the truth, write the truth and report the truth at all times without any coloration or consideration for any mundane factors.

He said he did not believe some of the current moves, being canvassed by Nigerians, especially the issue of constitutional amendment, as the real solutions to the nation's crisis.

He said: "The real solutions to our myriads of problems are far from what are being suggested. For instance, constitutional review, being suggested is not one of such solutions to Nigeria's problem, it is simply all about us.

"In the course of performing your duties as a good journalist, tendencies are that you will be waylaid, harassed, intimidated, threatened and so on, and even excommunicated to exile, like I experienced many times. But those were not enough to draw me back, I remained resolute. Without a vibrant press, it will be difficult for a nation to get things right.

"Do not be dissuaded because that was never me. I saw death face to face, but all that did not discourage me from fogging ahead in performing my avowed duties to the nation."

Ojudu said the book is to pay homage to those who died in the struggle for their commitment to a liberated society, independent press, democratic ethos and the pursuit of good governance.

While calling on Nigerians to grab their copies at nearby bookshops in Lagos, Ibadan and Ekiti, he said the book will also be officially unveiled on December 18, 2024.