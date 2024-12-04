Ghana: Man Jailed 4 Years for Threatening to Shoot, Kill Citizens During December 7 Elections

Sowutuom Branch Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who threatened to kill citizens during the December 7 general election, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Mohamed Ibrahim was charged with publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm, threat of harm, and offensive conduct to breach the peace.

Ibrahim pleaded not guilty, when he appeared before the Accra Circuit Court in Accra, presided by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

He, was, however, sentenced to three years imprisonment for publication of false news with intent to cause harm, four years on the charge of threat of harm, and three years for offensive conduct. The sentences will, however, run concurrently.

In all, the prosecution called three witnesses to make its case, and Ibrahim also called three witnesses soon after he had opened his defence.

The accused (now convict) was lawfully remanded by the court, and his counsel, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, prayed for an expeditious trial after the court had declined Ibrahim bail.

The prosecution was that accused, now convict, identified himself as the leader of a revolutionary group known as "Kanawu" literally meaning "speak and die" in the Twi language.

The court heard that on September 3, 2024, the Ghana Police Service's attention was drawn to a video recording of Ibrahim on social media platforms; Facebook, X, and Tik Tok.

In the said video, the convict was seen wearing a red military beret, saying that the police in the Ashanti Region, under the direction of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the Minister of the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, were recruiting fake police personnel to kill citizens of Ghana during the December 7, 2024 elections.

The prosecution said Ibrahim stated that he and his cohorts knew where the Minister lived and that in the outbreak of war in Ghana, they would shoot him.

The convict also threatened to unleash violence during the elections, and on September 10, 2024, the police declared the convict wanted, leading to his arrest.

A search conducted at his residence at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, led to the retrieval of the red beret he was seen wearing in the viral video, according to prosecution. --GNA