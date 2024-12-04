Rwanda: Kagame Condoles With Guineans After Stadium Stampede Claims Over 50 Lives

4 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

President Paul Kagame has conveyed his condolences to his Guinean counterpart and the people of Guinea following the death of at least 56 people from a stampede at a football match in the country'ssecond-largest city, N'Zérékoré, on Sunday.

In a post on his social media handles, President Paul Kagame offered his condolences, expressing solidarity with the people of Guinea and President Mamadi Doumbouya.

"My sincere condolences to my brother, President General Mamadi Doumbouya, and to the people of Guinea for the lives lost during the unfortunate incident at the stadium in N'Zérékoré. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and the people of Guinea," he said.

According to Guinea's government, the chaos erupted after alleged controversial refereeing decisions led to protests, with fans throwing stones. Tear gas used by police to disperse the crowd exacerbated the situation.

Prime Minister Oury Bah called the incident "tragic" and pledged an inquiry. A doctor described overwhelmed hospital facilities, with bodies lining hallways and the morgue filled to capacity, reported AFP.

President Doumbouya praised the medical teams in N'Zérékoré for their efforts to treat the injured and assured the public that the government is working tirelessly to address the aftermath of the tragedy.

Guinea's football body, Feguifoot, described the tragedy as a moment of "intense pain," emphasizing that football should "unite hearts and bring minds closer," not result in "tragedy and grief."

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), in a statement by its president Patrice Motsepe, offered condolences, saying, "May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace."

