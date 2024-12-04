Liberia: Liba Trade and Commerce Chair Blasts Boakai

The Chair on Commerce and Trade at the Liberia Business Association Dominic Nimely has sharply criticized and blast President Joseph Boakai refusal to meet with Liberia private business sector in mitigating challenges and forge possible sustainable development.

Dominic Nimely said it is constitutional that any president who takes over the country in not less than two to three months should sit in an organized meeting with the Liberian private sector to help put a mechanism in place to combat the many challenges confronting the sector.

Something President Joseph N Boakai is yet to honor despite spending a year in office as president of Liberia. "President Joseph N Boakai needs to sit with the indigenous businesses and find remedies to the many challenges confronting the Liberian Private sector", Nimely added.

Nimely, further lamented that the Liberian business sector is confronted with dominance foreign business nationals who are breaching the Liberian policy 100% retailer rights.

He said that foreign business owners are all into the Liberian business Communities doing things that Liberian supposed to be doing under the Liberianization policy. "Foreigners can't be doing retail, wholesale and supply at the same time", Nimely voiced out.

Nimely noted that Liberians are taking loans with high interest rates and short payment terms, but with the huge presence of foreign business owners into the business Communities, Liberian businesses cannot reach their bank loans.

Dominic Nimely however called on the requisite government officials and foreigners business owner to avoid breaching the Liberian policy and focus on the implementation of the law.

