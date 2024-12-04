Liberia: Senator Biney Honors Prince Johnson As a Bold and Fearless Leader

Monrovia — Maryland County Senator James P. Biney has lamented Liberia's lack of leaders with the boldness and bravery of the late Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, whom he praised for prioritizing the interests of Liberians without regard for international consequences, including U.S. sanctions.

During Tuesday's regular session of the Liberian Senate, December 3, 2024, the plenary turned into a solemn tribute to the fallen Nimba lawmaker. At the directive of Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Johnson's seat was draped with a black cloth to signify mourning, with strict orders that no other senator occupy the seat.

While paying tribute on the Senate floor, Senator Biney described the late Johnson as a fearless and resolute leader. "Today is a sad day in the history of the Senate because we all remember Senator Johnson for his boldness and bravery," Biney stated.

According to Biney, Senator Johnson consistently stood up to foreign concession companies operating in Liberia, warning them to either desist from exploiting Liberians or leave the country. He further recalled Johnson's decision to sever ties with former President Charles G. Taylor's political struggle upon realizing Taylor's alignment with the elites.

"He will go down in history for his bravery, and it is that bravery most of our leaders lack because they're afraid they would be sanctioned," Biney remarked. He emphasized that Johnson's fearlessness in the face of potential international backlash, including sanctions from the United States, set him apart as a leader.

Biney stressed that Liberia needs leaders who prioritize the welfare of its citizens over fears of international repercussions. "We need leaders who will focus on the interest and welfare of Liberians, irrespective of international pressure," he stated.

Reflecting on Senator Johnson's decision to eventually sign the resolution for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, Biney recalled a moment of mutual respect between them.

"After session, he walked to me and said, 'Senator Biney, I didn't know you had that kind of fortitude and spine; from today's date, my respect for you has increased,"' Biney recounted. He noted that Johnson justified his decision to sign the resolution as a testament to his readiness to face his accusers in court.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Executive, Biney reflected on the void left by Senator Johnson's passing, describing it as a significant loss not only to the Senate but to the people of Nimba County.

"We will miss him, but the people of Nimba will miss him more. May his soul rest in peace," Biney said.