Liberia: James Kamara Applauds Amos Tweh's Support for LPRC Oilers

4 December 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Monrovia — Former LPRC Oilers striker James Kamara has expressed profound gratitude to LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh for his unwavering support of the club during the current Liberian league season.

Speaking from France, where he remains actively engaged with the club's activities, Kamara highlighted Tweh's consistent presence at every game as a major source of motivation for the players. "Mr. Tweh has been at every match, cheering the team on from the stands. His commitment to the club is inspiring, and it truly lifts the spirits of the players," Kamara told The Liberian Investigator on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Kamara praised Tweh's dedication, noting that it has significantly contributed to the Oilers' impressive standing in the league. The team currently sits in third place on the league table with 19 points, just four points shy of league leaders FC Fassell.

"His consistent support and encouragement have been instrumental in the team's performance this season," Kamara added.

The players and coaching staff have also acknowledged Tweh's enthusiasm and active involvement, noting that his presence has fostered a sense of unity and determination within the team.

As the season progresses, the Oilers aim to maintain their strong position in the league, buoyed by the steadfast leadership of Amos Tweh and the unwavering support of their fans.

