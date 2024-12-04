Liberia: The National Elections Commission Defends Mass Dismissal of Employees

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has issued a press statement defending its decision to summarily dismiss 25 employees, claiming the action was due to gross misconduct and not the employees' exercise of civil liberties through peaceful protest, as widely reported.

According to the NEC's statement, the dismissed employees engaged in actions that disrupted the Commission's operations. "The National Elections Commission dismissed 25 employees for gross misconduct and obstruction of the functions of the Commission," the release stated.

The NEC clarified that the dismissals were not a response to peaceful protests. "They were not dismissed as a form of peaceful protest as it is being reported and misconstrued," the statement read.

Justification Cited from Policy Manual

The Commission cited its Policy Manual to justify the dismissals, referencing section 3.5, which allows for immediate termination of an employee's contract in cases of gross misconduct. NEC accused the employees of actions that included "attacking, battering, threatening, intimidating, and obstructing the official movement and duties of the entire Commission."

NEC defines gross misconduct as "behavior, on the part of an employee, which is so bad that it destroys the employer-employee relationship and merits instant dismissal," a process described as "summary dismissal."

However, NEC has not made its Policy Manual available despite repeated requests from The Liberian Investigator.

Employees Reject NEC's Claims

The dismissed employees have rejected the NEC's accusations and are seeking intervention through government channels, particularly at the Executive Mansion. Rennie Gleegbar, spokesperson for the aggrieved employees, condemned the dismissals, describing them as unlawful and baseless.

"Madam Director, the aggrieved workforce, through its leadership, hereby rejects your action and message therein contained as being untrue, unlawful, and a violation of the rights of the staff," Gleegbar stated in a letter addressed to NEC's Human Resource Director, Pauline Korkoyah, who signed the dismissal letters. The letter, dated December 2, 2024, was approved by Anthony Sengbe, NEC's Executive Director, acting under the instructions of Chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah.

Gleegbar further called on the Commission to withdraw the dismissal letters unconditionally and accused NEC of targeting about 40 employees, though nearly 20 have officially received letters so far.

Allegations of Resistance and Counterclaims

The dismissed employees insist they did not disrupt NEC's operations, as claimed. Gleegbar refuted allegations that they prevented Chairperson Lansanah and others from working, highlighting the presence of police at NEC headquarters, often requested by the Chairperson herself.

"If the allegations were true, the police would have been the first to investigate us. Instead, we have always been peaceful and law-abiding. We are only demanding to be treated fairly," Gleegbar said.

He accused Chairperson Lansanah of trying to win public sympathy by portraying herself as transparent and honest, citing her claims of a budget surplus from the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

"She needs to stop pushing us too far. We are not ignorant people. We have worked for the Commission for many years and know that her playbook cannot withstand scrutiny," Gleegbar warned.

Government Mediation Urged

Sources at the Executive Mansion have hinted at attempts to mediate the conflict, suggesting that Lansanah withdraw the dismissals and engage in dialogue with the aggrieved employees. However, Lansanah has reportedly shown little interest in such proposals, further deepening the impasse.

The aggrieved employees have vowed not to back down until the Commission reverses its decision. Gleegbar expressed hope for a swift resolution to avoid escalating tensions.

"We hope that the right thing is done soon to restore calm and resolve this crisis," he said.