Liberia: WB Country Manager Praises Liberia's Ambitious AAID Strategy

The World Bank has expressed strong support for Liberia's newly endorsed national development plan, the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Speaking on Tuesday at the official endorsement ceremony, World Bank Country Manager to Liberia, Ms. Georgia Wallen, lauded the ambitious vision and strategic priorities outlined in the plan, describing it as a pivotal step for Liberia's development trajectory.

"Hearty congratulations to the Government and the people of Liberia for today's endorsement of the new national development plan," said Ms. Wallen. "On behalf of the World Bank, thank you again for the opportunity to engage on early versions of the draft. Several aspects of the plan are noteworthy, signaling a transformative approach to inclusive growth."

Ms. Wallen highlighted the boldness of the AAID, which aims to raise per capita income by 25% over the next five years. She underscored that achieving this goal would require more than just economic growth; it would necessitate inclusive growth marked by job creation and expanded essential services for Liberians across the country.

"This is far beyond the 'Business as Usual' scenario," Wallen noted. "It embraces an ambitious program of policy action and accelerated delivery of results for the people of Liberia."

The AAID's strategic focus on transforming Liberia's development model--emphasizing productivity, value addition, and private-sector-led growth--earned particular praise. The agenda addresses critical constraints to development, such as rule of law, governance, accountability, and transparency.

"Not often are these issues positioned so urgently at the core of a national development strategy," Wallen stated. "This bold orientation is impressive and essential. We look forward to collaborating closely with you to advance the governance agenda."

Wallen applauded the people-focused nature of the AAID, which prioritizes Liberia's young and hopeful population, with an emphasis on women, youth, and vulnerable communities, including disabled Liberians.

"Shared prosperity is an essential ingredient of this plan," she emphasized. "Liberia's commitment to inclusivity will be vital in achieving sustainable development."

The AAID is projected to cost $8.4 billion, with the Government of Liberia expected to contribute $5 billion through domestic resource mobilization. Wallen stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for private investment to fill the remaining gap and accelerate economic growth.

"The strategy acknowledges the urgency of reform to foster business creation, firm growth, and job opportunities," Wallen remarked. "It also emphasizes selectivity and prioritization in using concessional resources from development partners."

With just five years remaining to achieve the goals of Liberia Rising 2030, Wallen underscored the urgency of delivering tangible results. She reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to working alongside Liberia to implement the AAID effectively.

"Time is of the essence," Wallen concluded. "Your inclusive approach will remain vital during implementation. Congratulations again for today's event--an important step forward for Liberia."

The endorsement of the AAID signals a renewed commitment to inclusive and transformative development, with Liberia poised to embark on an ambitious journey to uplift its people and economy.