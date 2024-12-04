Nigeria: Billions Lost, As Fire Razes Market, Shops in Yobe, Kwara, Taraba

Properties worth billions of naira have been lost in Yobe, Kwara and Taraba states after a fire incident razed down a market, shops and a lounge.

In Yobe State at least 200 people lost their means of livelihood, after fire razed 46 shops at Bayan Tasha Market in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The inferno, which started at about 2:30 am affected several shops in the market before the intervention of the state fire service personnel who later put out the fire.

Daily Trust gathered that lack of access roads within the market hindered rescue efforts before the intervention of firefighters.

The deputy governor of Yobe State, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, inspected the scene of the fire outbreak and attributed the cause of the midnight fire to an electrical fault.

"Preliminary investigation attributed this incident to electric fault. The total number of shops burned was 46 in number, 38 were permanent shops while 8 were temporary shops and over 200 people lost their means of livelihood.

"We thank God, no life was lost, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has directed me and other relevant stakeholders to critically analyse items lost by every individual, the government will do needful to assist them", he said.

At Ita Amodu market, Old Yidi road, Ilọrin properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The inferno, which occurred on Tuesday affected residents and traders that deals in mattresses, carpets, gum and other materials.

Speaking on the incident, the PRO of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said they encountered a massive inferno, which originated from a lorry overloaded with mattresses when they arrived.

"The fire destroyed the lorry and spread to a nearby building containing 47 rooms and 19 shops.

"Despite the intensity of the blaze, our swift efforts to contain it prevent further destruction. 12 shops and 31 rooms were saved while 7 shops and 16 rooms were unfortunately affected", he stated.

Adekunle said "Investigations revealed that the fire originated from a lorry overloaded with mattresses that collided with a high-tension wire, causing a spark that ignited the mattresses.

Meanwhile, in Taraba, properties worth over a billion naira were said to have been destroyed during a fire incident at Duchess Lounge located opposite Jolly Nyame Stadium Jalingo.

Daily Trust gathered that the actual cause of the fire could not be ascertained however eyewitnesses said fire may have started as a result of sudden power surge and worsen by the harmattan wind.

The entire first floor of the lounge, comprising of the general club, VIP and VVIP sections were destroyed by the fire.

The owner of the lounge, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini told our correspondent that the place has just undergone a comprehensive overhauling preparatory for the third anniversary on 30th of December.