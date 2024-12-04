Liberia: Pro-Tempore Pays Moving Tribute to PYJ

The President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, has delivered a moving and heartfelt tribute to the late Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, acknowledging his cooperative and humble nature as a colleague.

"Johnson became a Senator in 2005. Eight years later I joined him in the Senate. He was serving his 3rd term when he passed, which made him a veteran and ranking Senator," Karnga-Lawrence said in her tribute to her fallen colleague.

Reflecting on Senator Johnson's tenure, Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence highlighted several instances of collaboration and congeniality within the Senate.

"He was a cooperative and submissive colleague," she said.

Recalling past incidents involving Senator Johnson, such as the cancellation of a Party convention and his suspension from the Senate's Defense committee, Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence emphasized the late senator's willingness to cooperate and comply with Senate mandates.

She noted Senator Johnson's evolution on the war crimes court issue, illustrating his ability to adapt and align with decisions made by the Senate. Describing Senator Johnson's belief in forgiveness, Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence shared personal anecdotes showcasing his apologetic nature and respectful demeanor towards colleagues.

She recounted memorable moments of camaraderie and mutual respect shared with Senator Johnson, highlighting his recognition of her judgment and admiration for her contributions to the Senate.

Sen. Johnson's commitment to his country's development and his passion for impactful actions were underscored by Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence, who praised his intelligence, objectivity, and dedication to progress.

As senators paid tribute to the late Senator Johnson by covering his vacant seat in black as a sign of mourning and respect, Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence and her colleagues remembered him for his positive attributes and contributions to the Senate.

The tribute concluded with Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence expressing her deep condolences to Senator Johnson's family, the people of Nimba, and the entire Senate.

The collective reflection on Senator Johnson's legacy exemplified the respect and appreciation felt by his colleagues, highlighting the positive impact of his presence in the Senate.

Meanwhile, as a tradition, Senators yesterday walked to the seat of late Senator Johnson and covered it with a black cloth, which will remain so until he is replaced. The Pro-Tempore's tribute was followed by all the other Senators who remembered the late Senator for mixed reasons, with the positive overweighting the negative.

Below is the full text of the Senate Pro-Tempore's Tribute:

In 2013, shortly after I joined the Senate, Senator Johnson had planned a convention for his Party to be held in Bassa when his Party had some political disagreements that led him making a statement that he would take 300 men to the convention to deal with some issues. I complained to the Senate about being uncomfortable with that statement, and that convention was canceled by the Senate's mandate and he cooperated.

In 2016 Sen. Johnson was chair on Defense committee persuaded former police Inspector General Chris Massaquoi from attending a hearing at the Senate, while the Senate waited in plenary. When the Senate was informed about the alleged persuasion, Sen. Johnson was suspended for investigation. I was a member of that investigation committee, and he cooperated until his suspension was lifted after three months.

When the issue of war crime court was discussed on the Senate floor he would walk out and make remarks to justify why it was illegal to bring the war crime court. But when the Senate finally decided to sign the resolution for the war crime court after almost 10 years, he cooperated and signed for the establishment of the war and economic crime court.

He believed in forgiveness.

Every time Sen. Johnson made any statement against a colleague, he would later come back to apologize and ask for forgiveness. Immediately after 2023 he spoke derogatorily about me on a media platform and the Country was concerned and supporters became very political in responding to his statement. The next morning he called me and said: "distinguished, I don't know what came over me, you are such a good girl, sorry my daughter, I will retract what I said, he wrote a beautiful statement to retract.

Memorable Moments:

At one of our usual gathering days in the office of the Protemp emeritus Sen. Albert Chie, we were signing a report for plenary. Sen. Johnson picked up the report and saw my signature and he said if Nyonblee signed this, I don't have to read it and he signed. He respected my judgment.

After he agreed to vote for me as the Protemp of the Liberian Senate, he made a statement publicly in session that even though he would vote for me, but he who have rather me remaining a Senator than a Protemp because he admired me as a floor fighter and the floor would be losing arguments of qualities that shaped the Senate many times in the positive directions. He really did miss me on the floor, because he made several phone calls about that after he made the statement. He always called to express his admiration when I spoke on issues and encouraged me.

Few days before he passed we had a last encounter that I will cherish. We were in our break room and he showed up. Sen. Edwin Snowe decided to joke about a statement he made about me and I said the Popay knows I am his daughter, he smiled very pleasantly and said yes the Protemp is my daughter. His expression showed genuine appreciation for the daughter and father statement.

He didn't hold grudges against any of his colleagues.

Many of you can testify that he never left any issue unaddressed. Like we say, he never left anything in his stomach. He would call to address them or report someone he's not happy with. He would always start his conversation like this: " distinguished! Do you have time to talk? Because his conversations were not short. And next he would say: distinguished you know, what that boy did today was not called for...... .there were many versions to his calls.

He loved his Country:

During his election he called me many times to say that he was not happy with how the country was and would make a conscious decision for the election. He did not compromise his decision. And was looking forward to seeing changes.

He always wanted to see a robust Senate and would always express in his debate that we were just talking and not taking actions. He wanted actions that would impact growth and development. He loved development, and his university in Nimba is an evidence.

He was very intelligent, objective and an experienced politician. He was charismatic, and appreciated when we were respectful to him.

My time with Senator Johnson was very interesting; I loved every moment of it and will dearly miss him.

My deepest condolences to his wife and family, to the people of Nimba and the Liberian Senate.