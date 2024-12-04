Nigeria: Youth Group Unveils Initiative to Promote Unity

In an effort to promote unity and national progress, a new initiative called The Nigeria Nexus has been launched.

At the unveiling event in Abuja on Tuesday, Olufowobi Olarewaju Desmond, Convener and President of The Nigeria Nexus, said the initiative aims to rewrite Nigeria's narrative, emphasising determination, unity, and a clear vision for the future of the country.

Desmond, stressed the importance of a shared national vision in driving collective progress, saying that thriving nations are built on such visions, which unite people from diverse backgrounds and motivate them to prioritise the greater good over personal interests.

Desmond said Nigeria is currently at a crossroads, and without a clear national vision, the country risks continuing its cycle of disunity, underdevelopment, and unrealised potential.

He called on Nigerians to come together, guided by a collective vision, to ensure the nation moves toward unity and prosperity.

The initiative seeks to provide a platform where the aspirations of Nigerians converge with actions that will bring about lasting change and development.