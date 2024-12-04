Nigeria: Tax Bills Will Deepen North-South Economic Disparities - Arewa Media

The Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioner's Forum, representing Northern Nigeria's media professionals, has raised concerns about the proposed tax reform bills, particularly regarding the distribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue.

The forum said the reforms could exacerbate economic inequalities between the North and other parts of the country.

In a statement by its chairman, Abdullahi Yelwa, the forum criticised aspects of the bills as detrimental to the Northern region's interests and counterproductive to the nation's economic development.

Yelwa highlighted the forum's opposition to the introduction of certain taxes, such as those on inheritance funds, which he argued conflict with the religious beliefs and cultural practices prevalent in the North.

"We take exception to the resort to ethnic and regional sentiments by some supporters of the bill, who mischievously adduced ulterior motives to the legitimate concerns of the Northern Governors Forum and National Economic Council," he said.

He added that the North, like all regions of Nigeria, has the right to voice concerns over public policies it perceives as harmful to its socio-economic well-being.