Ghana: NCCE Engages Tempane Youth to Prevent Violent Extremism

4 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, has engaged youth groups at Kongo, in the Tempane District, as part of efforts to prevent violent extremism and radicalization.

The engagement also aimed at fostering peace, tolerance and civic responsibility while augmenting the youth's understanding of social cohesion, community-based mechanisms, including identification of early warning signs and basic community-based strategies for countering arms proliferation.

The European Union (EU) sponsored project, dubbed "Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE)," is being

implemented by the NCCE in five Regions: Savana, Northern, Upper West, Upper East, North East regions and three other adjoining regions.

Mr Martin Mumuni, the Tempane District Director of the NCCE, highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding Ghana's peace and violent free elections on December 7.

He said it was important to instil in the youth the spirit of patriotism, inclusive values and sense of belonging, to prevent violent extremism and promote non-violence society.

"The peace we enjoy in Ghana is invaluable, and it is our duty to protect it," he stated.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Erasmus Atse, the Tempane District Immigration Commander, called on the youth to remain vigilant and avoid hate speech, misinformation and disinformation, especially going into 2024 elections.

He cautioned that any such tendencies could disrupt the peace of the country.

ASI Atse reminded the people of their critical role in ensuring security and stability.

The engagement with the youth is part of a broader effort by the NCCE to educate the citizens about their civic duties and promote peaceful coexistence.

The Tempane District is located at South Eastern part of the Upper East Region, and was formerly part of the then Garu Tempane District. --GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

