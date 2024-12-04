Ghana: Police Probe Alleged Attack On Asantehene's Convoy in Techiman

4 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service has launched investigation into an alleged attack on the convoy of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The incident reportedly occurred as the Asantehene was returning from a funeral at Nkoranza, in the Bono East Region.

According to preliminary accounts, some individuals believed to be local youth from Techiman, allegedly hurled stones at buses in the convoy.

The police in a statement, assured the public of their commitment to uncovering the facts surrounding the incident.

The statement said the police was engaging the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and other key stakeholders in Techiman to aid in the investigation.

"We urge the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police as the investigation into the matter continues," the statement said. - ASAASE Radio

